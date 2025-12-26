GOLD/FOREX
NYE 2026 fireworks: How will Dubai handle massive crowds during events?

Full security, transport, and emergency plans in place to keep celebrations safe

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Authorities unveil full security and transport plan, with 43-hour Metro and 48 fireworks shows across the emirate
Dubai is gearing up for New Year’s Eve 2026, with authorities confirming a comprehensive security and operational plan to manage crowds, traffic, and celebrations across the emirate.

From massive deployments of police, civil defence, and medical teams to non-stop Metro services and 48 fireworks displays at 40 locations, the city is set to welcome the new year with smooth mobility, public safety, and seamless festivities for residents and visitors alike.

The Event Security Committee says the city’s plan combines security, crowd management, and seamless services to keep everyone safe and moving efficiently across all celebration spots.

What’s the scale of security and emergency deployment?

To keep celebrations safe, authorities will deploy:

  • 9,884 Dubai Police personnel, supported by 1,625 patrols and 36 bicycles in high-density areas

  • 53 rescue boats, 34 rescue platforms, and 37 support tents for marine and coastal zones

  • 1,754 Civil Defence personnel and 165 fire engines on standby

  • 635 paramedics and 236 ambulances, backed by 12 nearby hospitals and clinics

  • 1,900 medical professionals, 3,475 Dubai Municipality staff, and 13,502 private security personnel

  • 18,000 limousine vehicles allocated for transport

This massive mobilisation ensures rapid emergency response, efficient crowd management, and smooth movement throughout the celebrations.

How will transport and crowd movement be managed?

Dubai Metro will run non-stop for 43 hours, with extra services at key stations including Emirates Towers, Financial Centre, World Trade Centre, Business Bay, and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall, helping visitors reach and leave celebration areas efficiently.

Authorities urged residents and visitors to use public transport, follow official instructions, and stay updated via RTA channels to ensure safe and orderly celebrations.

How is Dubai Ambulance preparing for emergencies?

Dubai Ambulance has deployed 635 personnel and 236 coverage points across Dubai and Hatta. The fleet includes specialised ambulances, rapid response units, bicycles, golf carts, marine rescue boats, and ambulance buses, with air ambulance services coordinated with Dubai Police.

Teams will cover high-density areas, coastal zones, tourist spots, fireworks locations, and desert venues, ensuring swift emergency response throughout the festivities.

Where will fireworks light up the emirate?

Dubai has approved 48 fireworks shows at 40 locations, including Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Expo City Dubai, Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, and Palm Jebel Ali.

The wide distribution of shows is designed to reduce crowd density while maintaining safety and smooth movement. Visitors are urged to follow safety guidelines, use public transport, and comply with authorities’ instructions.

RTADubaiNew Yearnye

