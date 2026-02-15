Traffic pressures push Dubai Public Transport ridership past 802 million

In total, 167.3 million trips were made across public transport, shared mobility and taxis in 2025, including 120 million taxi trips and more than 41 million shared mobility trips. Premium limousine services, not included in the total public transport ridership, served 23.6 million riders, compared with 19.2 million in 2024.

October emerged as the busiest month with 72.8 million riders, followed by November at 72.6 million and December at 71.4 million. Passenger volumes during the rest of the year ranged between 61 million and 69 million.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), ridership rose 7.4 per cent compared with 747.1 million riders in 2024. Average daily ridership climbed to 2.2 million, up from 2 million the previous year, highlighting sustained growth across the emirate’s integrated transport system.

He added: “These indicators represent the culmination of long-term investments in infrastructure, smart technologies and the integration of various transport modes. Public transport has become a central pillar of sustainable urban planning and a key enabler of city efficiency, strengthening its capacity to accommodate rapid population and economic growth.”

“Sustained growth in public transport and shared mobility usage across Dubai, which reached 7.4% last year, together with a 30% increase in shared mobility compared with 2024, represents a structural shift in mobility patterns. This progress underscores the success of RTA’s strategic vision to develop an integrated transport system that serves as a fundamental pillar of quality of life and supports economic development across the emirate,” he said.

Shared mobility services continued their upward trajectory, increasing from 6.2 per cent in 2023 to 7.5 per cent in 2024 and reaching 9 per cent in 2025. Marine transport modes and Dubai Tram maintained stable shares of 2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.

Dubai Metro accounted for the largest share of users at 37 per cent in 2025, reinforcing its role as the backbone of the public transport network. Taxis represented 26 per cent of total users, down from 27 per cent in 2024 — marking the third consecutive annual decline and signalling a positive shift towards mass transit. Public buses accounted for 25 per cent.

“Our strategic goal is to establish public transport as the first choice for mobility in Dubai through continuous service quality enhancement, expanded coverage, stronger integration across modes and improved user services. We are building a flexible, safe and sustainable transport system that keeps pace with rapid population and economic growth while supporting Dubai’s journey towards more seamless and efficient mobility and a higher quality of life for all.”

“These lanes will contribute to a 10% increase in ridership, improve bus on-time performance by 42%, and reduce bus journey times by 41%. We are also studying a trackless tram project across eight locations in Dubai. This advanced, autonomous and environmentally friendly system operates on electric power and uses a virtual track guided by camera-based detection of painted road markings. It offers lower costs and shorter implementation timelines compared with conventional tram systems,” he continued.

He added: “RTA continues to advance an intelligent, sustainable and integrated public transport system by expanding metro, tram and bus networks, enhancing the efficiency of marine transport, and supporting shared mobility solutions. We are also deploying artificial intelligence technologies in data management and in designing the customer journey, in line with Dubai’s future aspirations as a leading global city and reinforcing its position among the world’s best cities to live, work and visit.”

Al Tayer noted: “The continued rise in demand across Dubai’s public transport system demonstrates the network’s ability to operate with high efficiency, supported by the seamless integration of metro, tram, buses, marine transport and shared mobility services. The diversity of options caters to daily mobility needs, providing flexible and safe alternatives that serve different user segments.”

High demand in the final quarter confirmed stable usage levels across the network during peak periods, demonstrating its capacity to accommodate increased demand under consistent operating conditions. December recorded slightly lower levels than October and November due to seasonal travel patterns during the holiday period.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.