Over 1.19 million benefit from Dubai RTA’s 50 community initiatives in 2025

Programmes support workers, families, students and People of Determination across Dubai

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
The projects were designed to strengthen social bonds and encourage a culture of giving across the emirate.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said more than 1.19 million people benefited from 50 community initiatives carried out in 2025, underlining its ongoing efforts to support different segments of society.

The programmes included 19 joint government campaigns, along with targeted initiatives for low-income families, workers, students and People of Determination. RTA said the projects were designed to strengthen social bonds and encourage a culture of giving across the emirate.

Strong volunteer participation

RTA highlighted the role of its employees in driving these efforts. A total of 599 staff members volunteered across 17 initiatives and events during the year. The authority said this reflects a strong sense of community spirit within the organisation and a shared commitment to social responsibility.

The initiatives were aligned with the UAE’s “Year of the Community” theme, promoting unity under the slogan “Hand in Hand”. RTA said its community work places people at the centre of development and follows clear long-term goals.

Support during Ramadan and national events

During Ramadan, RTA launched several outreach programmes. The ‘Meals on Wheels’ initiative supported 8,000 workers, while 5,000 people received iftar meals at metro stations in cooperation with Noon.

Around 1,000 low-income families benefited from Ramadan food distribution, held alongside Zayed Humanitarian Day. In partnership with Dubai Charity Association, RTA also organised a Ramadan tent that welcomed 500 beneficiaries. Iftar preparation drives involved 241 volunteers, with meal distribution extended to labour accommodations and marine transport stations.

The authority also took part in campaigns such as the Fathers’ Endowment, Ramadan in Dubai and Eid in Dubai. National occasions, including Union Pledge Day and Flag Day, were marked by lighting up landmarks such as Dubai Water Canal, Tolerance Bridge and Infinity Bridge.

Inclusive and community-focused efforts

RTA supported People of Determination through initiatives including AccessAbilities Expo participation and introductory metro trips. It also honoured 300 workers through the Workers’ Gifts initiative.

RTA said volunteerism remains central to its community strategy, reinforcing its aim to build a more connected and caring society.

