Dubai RTA marks 20 years: Burj Khalifa show, free gifts for commuters

People and partners join RTA in celebrating public transport system that moves Dubai
Dubai: The iconic Burj Khalifa illuminated the Dubai skyline on Sunday night as Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) marked its 20th anniversary, with thousands of commuters receiving free gifts at Dubai Metro and bus stations across the city as part of month-long celebrations.
The world's tallest building lit up in a spectacular display honouring two decades of the transport authority's transformative journey since its founding in 2005. Thousands of people witnessed the show and captured it on their phones.
Sharing a video of the Burj Khalifa show on social media, RTA posted: "Just as we've wrapped the city with our networks of movement; its pulse, its pathways, its rhythm, Burj Khalifa wrapped the sky, a beacon rising in honour of RTA's 20 years of shaping Dubai's journey."
The authority also thanked its partners for their trust and support. "Together, we keep Dubai on the move, driving the present and shaping the future of mobility."
Several partners also shared messages and videos highlighting their successful partnerships with the RTA and congratulating it on the milestone achievement.
Meanwhile, excited residents and visitors queued patiently at various locations to collect commemorative gifts and participate in interactive experiences.
On November 1, RTA spread cheer across several locations with balloons and giveaways at BurJuman Metro Station at 9am, Onpassive Metro Station, Sobha Realty Tram Station at 10am, Insurance Market Metro Station, and Umm Ramool Customer Happiness Centre at 11am.
At Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, gifts were distributed to all the commuters who patiently stood in long queues with excited faces as each received a takeaway, from a themed Nol card to a box of headphones to celebrate the occasion.
Over the weekend, lucky visitors stepped into the RTA20 booth for a unique experience – grabbing as many gifts as possible in 20 seconds, with prizes ranging from electronics to chocolates.
A similar 20-second gift grab took place at Insurance Market Metro Station, delighting commuters who rushed to collect their treasures within the time limit.
At BurJuman Metro Station, celebrations took a different turn, said Indian expat Bryce D'Souza, whose family was among the commuters who joined the celebrations.
"Commuters were thrilled to see their photos clicked and framed in the 20 digit number to represent the 20 years of RTA and were gifted a 20 digit RTA-branded frame. Some of us took photos individually, while others gathered with their families and even posed with the official staff of the RTA, who were amazed to see the happy faces of the commuters."
"Overall, it was a great sight to behold on the weekend and a great endeavour by the RTA to give back to the community," D'Souza said.
Throughout November, commuters can collect exclusive 20th anniversary Nol cards, available at all Dubai Metro stations from ticket vending machines and ticket kiosks. These limited-edition cards serve as commemorative keepsakes for those who want to remember this milestone.
Moviegoers can enjoy 20 per cent off cinema tickets at Roxy Cinemas using the promo code RTA20, valid from 1–5 November. The same discount code offers 20 per cent cashback on orders placed through Noon during the same period.
Frequent Dubai Tram riders were given the chance to win The Entertainer UAE 2026 booklet, which includes access to over 10,000 2-for-1 offers across dining, attractions and more, from October 22 to November 2.
At Dubai International Airport, RTA offered a welcome pack to visitors and organised a Tourist Photo Challenge from October 28 to November 1.
Till November 15, commuters can visit Emirates NBD kiosks at Burjuman, Union and Mall of the Emirates Metro Stations to receive giveaways and learn about the Go4it Card, a combined Nol and banking card.
