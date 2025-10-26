RTA turns 20: Tackling traffic congestion and smart mobility in Dubai

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, highlighted the role of visionary leadership in guiding these successes. “Under the guidance and support of our wise leadership, we have built an integrated infrastructure of road networks and public transport systems that has strengthened Dubai’s global competitiveness and enhanced quality of life across the emirate,” he said.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) celebrated its 20th anniversary, reflecting on two decades of transformative achievements that have reshaped the emirate’s urban mobility, boosted the economy, and positioned Dubai as a global hub for smart and sustainable transport.

RTA’s public transport systems have seen ridership grow from 220 million passengers in 2006 to over 747 million in 2024, with public transport now accounting for 21.6% of daily movements, compared to just 6% in 2006. “The development of public transport is founded on integration, ensuring smooth and seamless mobility across Dubai,” Al Tayer noted.

Over the past 20 years, RTA has invested Dh175 billion in developing Dubai’s infrastructure, including roads, metro lines, trams, cycling tracks, and pedestrian pathways. Its world-class road network spans more than 25,000 lane-kilometres, supporting 3.5 million vehicles daily, while the Dubai Metro and Tram together cover more than 100 kilometres. Pedestrian bridges and tunnels have increased from 26 in 2006 to 177 by 2024, improving accessibility and safety for residents.

RTA has placed human capital at the heart of its strategy, employing more than 400 Emirati engineers and specialists in technical fields such as smart traffic systems, artificial intelligence, data science, and autonomous transport. Al Tayer emphasised, “Investing in people forms the cornerstone of sustainable development. We have launched programmes to prepare young national leaders, enhancing their foresight and innovation capabilities to lead the next phase of RTA’s journey.”

RTA also oversees and regulates more than 16,000 licensed commercial transport companies, contributing to a thriving logistics and transport ecosystem. Foreign direct investment in Dubai’s transport sector over the past 20 years reached AED 32.4 billion, while start-ups leveraging RTA’s infrastructure have reached a combined market value of Dh22 billion, including companies such as Careem, Yango, and iMile.

RTA’s achievements have not only enhanced mobility but also contributed significantly to Dubai’s economy. According to a study by McKinsey & Company, RTA’s projects over 20 years generated Dh150 billion in revenues, reduced fuel and time costs by Dh319 billion, and contributed Dh156 billion to Dubai’s GDP. Property values near major infrastructure projects rose between 6% and 16%, underlining the transformative impact of transport on urban development.

“RTA’s journey demonstrates how infrastructure investments can be transformed into economic growth, innovation, and improved quality of life,” Al Tayer said. “We continue to prepare for new milestones that will further strengthen Dubai’s position as the city of the future.”

Looking ahead, RTA plans to focus on five strategic pillars: investing in infrastructure with AI integration, adopting sustainable and autonomous transport solutions, developing business models to foster start-ups, attracting future talent, and strengthening partnerships with local and global private sector entities. Key upcoming projects include the Dubai Metro Blue Line, aerial taxis, autonomous taxis, the “Dubai Walk” initiative, and high-frequency bus routes.

Travel efficiency has also improved significantly. Dubai’s Travel Time Index (TTI) decreased from 1.28 in 2014 to 1.23 in 2024, outperforming major global cities such as Sydney, Berlin, and Milan. The city now averages 13.7 minutes per 10km, compared to 15.9 minutes in benchmark cities.

RTA has played a crucial role in improving road safety and environmental outcomes. Traffic-related fatalities have dropped by 97% between 2007 and 2024, while over 9.5 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions have been avoided due to increased metro and bus usage, reduced congestion, and shorter travel times. “Every minute saved, every accident prevented, and every tonne of emissions reduced has enhanced people’s quality of life, making Dubai one of the most comfortable and liveable cities in the world,” the study concluded.

