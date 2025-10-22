How commuters can join the anniversary celebration – the locations, dates and timings
Dubai: To mark its 20th anniversary, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is celebrating two decades of moving the city forward with a month-long series of events, rewards and fun experiences for commuters. From limited edition nol cards to cinema discounts and surprise giveaways, RTA is giving back to the community that has supported its journey over the years.
For 20 years, RTA has carried countless journeys from daily commutes to milestone moments. This anniversary, the authority is turning select bus and Metro stations into celebration zones filled with gifts, photo booths, special discounts and interactive challenges.
Here’s what’s planned across Dubai this month:
1. Limited Edition Nol Cards (November 1 – November 30)
Commuters can collect exclusive 20th anniversary Nol cards, available throughout November at all Dubai Metro stations from ticket vending machines (TVMs) and ticket kiosks.
2. Roxy Cinemas Surprises (November 1 – November 5)
Moviegoers can enjoy 20% off cinema tickets at Roxy Cinemas using the promo code RTA20.
3. Noon Surprises (November 1 – November 5)
Shop on Noon and get 20% cashback on orders using the same promo code RTA20.
4. Tram x The Entertainer (October 22 – November 2)
Frequent tram riders have the chance to win The Entertainer UAE 2026, which includes access to over 10,000 2-for-1 offers across dining, attractions and more.
5. Tourist Photo Challenge (October 28 – November 1)
Visitors arriving at DXB Airport during the celebration period can join the Tourist Photo Challenge. Those who participate will receive a welcome pack and could get featured on RTA’s social media pages.
6. Emirates NBD x Nol (November 1 – November 15)
Head to Emirates NBD kiosks at BurJuman, Union and Mall of the Emirates Metro Stations to receive giveaways and learn about the Go4it Card, a Nol and banking combo card.
7. 20-Second Gift Grab (November 1)
At Al Ghubaiba Bus Station (9am – 11am) and Insurance Market Metro Station (11am – 1pm), visitors can step into the RTA20 booth and try to grab as many gifts as possible in 20 seconds from electronics to chocolates.
8. Photobooth and Art Frame (November 1)
Celebrate the moment at BurJuman Metro Station (9am– 5pm) by posing at RTA’s giant art frames and taking home a digital photo copy from an interactive photobooth.
Balloons and Smiles (November 1)
RTA will also be spreading cheer across several locations with balloons and giveaways at:
BurJuman Metro Station – 9am
Onpassive Metro Station
Sobha Realty Tram Station – 10am
Insurance Market Metro Station
Umm Ramool Customer Happiness Centre – 11am
From fun challenges and surprise gifts to limited edition keepsakes, RTA’s 20th anniversary celebrations are set to bring joy to daily commutes and remind residents of how far Dubai’s transport network has come.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox