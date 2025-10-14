Passengers must avoid obstructing others or sitting in restricted areas to avoid fines
Taking the Dubai Metro? Be careful where you sit—and stay alert, as sleeping can cost you fines. Passengers who block movement or sit in non-passenger areas may face penalties, as the RTA urges everyone to travel courteously and help keep the Metro running smoothly.
Dubai Metro users are reminded that actions causing inconvenience—such as obstructing movement or sitting in non-passenger areas—are strictly prohibited and can result in fines starting at Dh100.
Passengers are urged to maintain courteous and responsible behaviour to ensure smooth travel, particularly during peak hours. Key guidelines include:
Respect personal space
Move down the cabins
Allow others to exit before boarding
Avoid sitting in non-passenger areas
Failure to follow these rules may lead to fines, according to the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) public advisory. Remember, basic courtesy—moving down the cabins, not sitting on the floor, and respecting personal space—helps keep the system flowing for everyone.
The reminder comes after a Dubai Metro commuter recently suggested on social media that the RTA place “Do Not Sit Here” stickers or impose fines for passengers sitting at the intersections between metro compartments, especially on the Red Line, as it blocks movement during peak hours.
The RTA responded by thanking the commuter for raising the concern and apologising for any inconvenience. Authorities confirmed that inspectors regularly monitor the Metro, and fines are issued to passengers who fail to comply with the rules.
Commuters can also report incidents directly to metro station staff for immediate action.
With around 900,000 daily riders, the Dubai Metro is one of the region’s busiest transit systems. To ensure safety and comfort, the RTA has issued a set of courtesy guidelines covering etiquette, fare compliance, behaviour, health, and safety.
Following these rules helps passengers travel responsibly and keeps the metro experience smooth for everyone.
|Category
|Violation / Advice
|Fine (AED)
|Etiquette
|Please don't push
|Etiquette
|Please respect personal space
|Etiquette
|Please move along the platform
|Etiquette
|Please give way to other people
|Etiquette
|Please move down into the cabins
|Etiquette
|Please allow passengers to get off the train before you get on
|Fare
|Using public transport without payment
|200
|Fare
|Failure to present Unified Card upon request
|200
|Fare
|Using card designated for others
|200
|Fare
|Using expired or invalid card
|200
|Fare
|Selling nol cards without permission
|200
|Fare
|Using counterfeit card
|500
|Compliance
|Entry into restricted areas
|100
|Compliance
|Standing/sitting in non-passenger areas
|100
|Compliance
|Putting feet on seats
|100
|Compliance
|Selling or promoting goods inside transport
|200
|Compliance
|Failure to comply with inspectors or obstructing duties
|200
|Compliance
|Using transport contrary to posted instructions
|200
|Behavioral
|Causing disturbance or inconvenience
|100
|Behavioral
|Accessing/sitting in restricted areas
|100
|Behavioral
|Eating or drinking where prohibited
|100
|Behavioral
|Sleeping where prohibited
|300
|Behavioral
|Damaging or vandalising equipment/seats
|2000
|Behavioral
|Parking beyond permitted time
|100/day, up to 1000
|Health
|Bringing animals except guide dogs
|100
|Health
|Spitting, littering, compromising cleanliness
|200
|Health
|Smoking inside transport
|200
|Safety
|Misusing lifts/escalators
|100
|Safety
|Boarding by climbing or jumping
|100
|Safety
|Opening doors or attempting to exit while moving
|100
|Safety
|Carrying materials that endanger safety
|100
|Safety
|Distracting/obstructing driver
|200
|Safety
|Carrying alcoholic beverages
|500
|Safety
|Carrying hazardous items
|1000
|Safety
|Using emergency tools unnecessarily
|2000
|Policies
|Unaccompanied minors below 8 not allowed
|Policies
|Minors 8-11 require parental permit except inter-city buses
|Policies
|Minors 12+ permitted to travel alone
