Dh3,000 fine in Dubai: RTA warns for 'mindless actions' on roads

RTA sternly warns: Disrespecting safety rules causes delays—don’t be the reason

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai issues Dh3,000 fine warning over ‘mindless actions’ while driving
Dubai issues Dh3,000 fine warning over ‘mindless actions’ while driving
Gulf News

Dubai: Navigating Dubai’s streets demands focus, and nowhere is that more important than around the city’s tram tracks. It’s not just about following rules—it’s about safety, smooth travel, and avoiding fines that can reach up to Dh3,000.

Ignoring tram signals or venturing into restricted tram lanes might save a few seconds, but it could also trigger delays, accidents, or costly penalties.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has repeatedly stressed the importance of staying alert: a moment’s inattention can disrupt journeys for everyone. To reinforce this, the RTA has taken to social media to remind motorists about tram lane rules and signals, highlighting that crossing or entering tram lanes is not only illegal but can also disrupt tram services.

In a post, the RTA urged: "Help us ensure safer and smoother journeys by following the safety rules of Dubai Tram. Avoid actions that might delay trams. Disrespecting safety rules affects passengers’ schedules negatively. Don’t be the reason for the delay."

The RTA further warned: "When you block tram tracks, you delay the tram. Think before you change lanes and block tracks."

Next time you’re near a tram, remember—your awareness keeps Dubai’s streets safer for all.

Fines for tram violations

Tram track offences:

  • Dh500 – Throwing waste on tracks

  • Dh1,000 – Unauthorised access to prohibited zones; crossing tracks outside designated areas

  • Dh2,000 – Interfering with tram operations or safety

  • Dh3,000 – Unauthorised interception of tram on tracks

Fare violations:

  • Dh200 – Using public transport without paying fares or using invalid/expired cards

  • Dh500 – Using counterfeit cards

Compliance and behaviour:

  • Dh100 – Entering restricted areas, placing feet on seats, or causing inconvenience

  • Dh200 – Selling goods, obstructing inspectors, or ignoring posted instructions

  • Dh300 – Sleeping in prohibited areas

  • Dh2,000 – Damaging equipment or infrastructure

Health and safety violations:

  • Dh100–200 – Bringing animals, littering, spitting, or smoking

  • Dh100–1,000 – Misusing lifts/escalators, carrying hazardous items, or obstructing drivers

Policies and etiquette

Unaccompanied minors:

  • Below 8 years: Must be accompanied by an adult

  • 8–11 years: Permit required from parents (except inter-city buses)

  • 12+ years: Can travel alone

Passenger etiquette:

  • Respect personal space and avoid pushing

  • Move along the platform and inside cabins

  • Allow passengers to exit before boarding

Baggage rules:

  • 1 large suitcase (max 81 x 58 x 30 cm)

  • 1 small suitcase (max 55 x 38 x 20 cm)

  • All luggage must be stored in dedicated areas inside the cabin

Follow the rules, stay safe

Always look out for tram signs, respect safety rules, and avoid risky shortcuts. Fines aren’t the only concern—your safety and smooth travel for all passengers depend on it.

Next time you’re near a tram lane, remember: a few extra seconds of caution can save you money, trouble, and a lot of stress.

Bottom line

The RTA stresses that safety and punctuality on Dubai Trams depend on everyone following the rules. Fines range from Dh100 for minor offences to Dh3,000 for serious tram track violations.

