Dh3,000 fine in Dubai: RTA warns for ‘mindless actions’ on roads

RTA sternly warns: Disrespecting safety rules causes delays—don’t be the reason
Dubai: Navigating Dubai’s streets demands focus, and nowhere is that more important than around the city’s tram tracks. It’s not just about following rules—it’s about safety, smooth travel, and avoiding fines that can reach up to Dh3,000.
Ignoring tram signals or venturing into restricted tram lanes might save a few seconds, but it could also trigger delays, accidents, or costly penalties.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has repeatedly stressed the importance of staying alert: a moment’s inattention can disrupt journeys for everyone. To reinforce this, the RTA has taken to social media to remind motorists about tram lane rules and signals, highlighting that crossing or entering tram lanes is not only illegal but can also disrupt tram services.
In a post, the RTA urged: "Help us ensure safer and smoother journeys by following the safety rules of Dubai Tram. Avoid actions that might delay trams. Disrespecting safety rules affects passengers’ schedules negatively. Don’t be the reason for the delay."
The RTA further warned: "When you block tram tracks, you delay the tram. Think before you change lanes and block tracks."
Next time you’re near a tram, remember—your awareness keeps Dubai’s streets safer for all.
Dh500 – Throwing waste on tracks
Dh1,000 – Unauthorised access to prohibited zones; crossing tracks outside designated areas
Dh2,000 – Interfering with tram operations or safety
Dh3,000 – Unauthorised interception of tram on tracks
Dh200 – Using public transport without paying fares or using invalid/expired cards
Dh500 – Using counterfeit cards
Dh100 – Entering restricted areas, placing feet on seats, or causing inconvenience
Dh200 – Selling goods, obstructing inspectors, or ignoring posted instructions
Dh300 – Sleeping in prohibited areas
Dh2,000 – Damaging equipment or infrastructure
Dh100–200 – Bringing animals, littering, spitting, or smoking
Dh100–1,000 – Misusing lifts/escalators, carrying hazardous items, or obstructing drivers
Below 8 years: Must be accompanied by an adult
8–11 years: Permit required from parents (except inter-city buses)
12+ years: Can travel alone
Respect personal space and avoid pushing
Move along the platform and inside cabins
Allow passengers to exit before boarding
1 large suitcase (max 81 x 58 x 30 cm)
1 small suitcase (max 55 x 38 x 20 cm)
All luggage must be stored in dedicated areas inside the cabin
Always look out for tram signs, respect safety rules, and avoid risky shortcuts. Fines aren’t the only concern—your safety and smooth travel for all passengers depend on it.
Next time you’re near a tram lane, remember: a few extra seconds of caution can save you money, trouble, and a lot of stress.
The RTA stresses that safety and punctuality on Dubai Trams depend on everyone following the rules. Fines range from Dh100 for minor offences to Dh3,000 for serious tram track violations.
