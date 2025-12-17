Sharjah introduces overpasses to boost cyclist safety in Al Bataeh

Phase one of the track runs 24km from Jebel Al Faya through farms and private estates
Dubai: Sharjah has launched a major initiative to enhance cyclist safety in the Al Bataeh area with the construction of vehicle overpasses designed to completely separate cars from the 24-kilometre bicycle track. The move comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has emphasised the need for sustainable, high-quality infrastructure that prioritises public safety.
Engineer Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), spoke about the project during the “Direct Line” programme aired on Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio. He described the overpasses as a critical solution to conflicts between vehicles and cyclists. “This initiative will raise safety standards and ensure optimal use of the cycling track,” he said.
The project addresses key entry points along the track where vehicles previously intersected with the cycling path, creating potential hazards. Overpasses will allow cars to cross the route without disrupting cyclists, reducing risks and ensuring smooth movement for all users.
In addition to overpasses, the directives include the installation of posts and short barriers along the track. These measures are designed to prevent vehicles from parking on the cycling path or entering it incorrectly, maintaining a safe and unobstructed route for riders.
The first phase of the cycling track spans 24 kilometres, passing through visually striking landscapes, from Jebel Al Faya to farms and private estates. The route offers cyclists a scenic experience even on sections designed for higher speeds. Sheikh Sultan closely monitors every aspect of the project, highlighting his commitment to initiatives that enhance the quality of life in Sharjah.
