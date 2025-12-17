Sharjah introduces overpasses to boost cyclist safety in Al Bataeh

Dubai: Sharjah has launched a major initiative to enhance cyclist safety in the Al Bataeh area with the construction of vehicle overpasses designed to completely separate cars from the 24-kilometre bicycle track. The move comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has emphasised the need for sustainable, high-quality infrastructure that prioritises public safety.