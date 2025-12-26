GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dubai NYE 2026: Lost Frequencies promises joy, unity, and a special surprise

As he says, it's about uniting the audience through music

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
4 MIN READ
Felix De Laet, known by his stage name Lost Frequencies
Felix De Laet, known by his stage name Lost Frequencies
supplied

We caught up with Lost Frequencies ahead of his New Year’s Eve set in Dubai — aka the most extra night on the party calendar — to talk about high-pressure countdown crowds, genre-bending dance floors, and the surprise new music he’s dropping to close out the year. Here’s what he had to say:

You’re performing in Dubai on New Year’s Eve—does playing on a night like this change the way you approach your set?

LF: For sure! I always want to bring the end of the year crowds together with a set that uplifts and there is no better time to do that on New Years eve! I’m super excited and actually have a new release coming up to close out the year as a special surprise to my fans, so I feel it will be the perfect time to play that out in Dubai…

NYE crowds come with huge expectations. Do you feel pressure, or is that energy what excites you most as an artist?

LF: There can be pressure with every show or festival, no matter the size, so for me, it's just about uniting an audience through music and bringing that joy to the dancefloor – especially for new years.

Dubai has one of the most diverse audiences in the world—how does that affect the way you read the crowd live?

LF: I think playing in Dubai really allows me to be a bit more unconventional with genres as I know the audiences are happy to go on that journey with me! For this show Ill be bringing lots of new music and some super special edits, so we will see where the night takes us!

Your name ‘Lost Frequencies’ came from remixing forgotten sounds—do you still feel drawn to emotional, nostalgic music over trends?

LF: I don’t think its necessarily the nostalgia I’m drawn to now, as I’m always wanting to push forward with my sound but I don’t like the idea of following a genre or trying a new style just because its trendy. My music and performing will always mean a lot to me and I’m super lucky that the fans are always so receptive, from if I create a pop track, or something more club-ready, the main thing is that its always something I 100% believe in.

When you first released ‘Are You With Me,’ did you have any idea it would become a global hit?

LF: No! I thought when I first had labels messaging me and taking an interest that it was my friends playing a prank at first, but that track completely changed my life, and I’m so happy it resonated so much with fans around the world and that many people still show love about ‘Are You With Me’ to this day.

That song wasn’t even a single originally—did its success change how much you trust your instincts today?

LF: I think I have always trusted my instincts and that has reflected in some of the risks I’ve taken over the years, from releasing my artist albums and playing Lost Frequencies Live shows also, you just have to trust your gut and hope that what you are putting out there, as an artist, will translate. For instance, when I released ‘Where Are You Now’ with Calum Scott, that was a release I believed in so much and wanted to be a single from my album, I knew it would be successful but it was something of a slow burn before it exploded months after its original release. We never expected it to go to #1 in so many countries and be nominated for a BRIT, but I knew I believed in that track we created together, and luckily fans and audiences fell in love with it, too.

From ‘Reality’ to ‘Where Are You Now,’ your collaborations feel very emotion-led. What do you look for in a collaborator?

LF: It really varies but I love working with pop voices and songwriters that really strike that emotion, it could be something fun or more melancholic but its really about being on the same page and achieving that shared vision.

Your debut album was called Less Is More. Does that philosophy still guide how you make music now?

LF: Haha, great question! I think a little, it can be a lot more effective – similar to the point we discussed earlier – about trusting your gut and not to just keep tweaking and pushing too much, sometimes a track is right where it needs to be in the early stages, sometimes it needs more work or time to grow and both of those are fine!

Your debut album was called Less Is More. Does that philosophy still guide how you make music now?

LF: Haha, great question! I think a little, it can be a lot more effective – similar to the point we discussed earlier – about trusting your gut and not to just keep tweaking and pushing too much, sometimes a track is right where it needs to be in the early stages, sometimes it needs more work or time to grow and both of those are fine!

When you’re creatively stuck, what usually helps you reset—travel, time off, or testing music live?

LF: Being around my friends and family back home really grounds me, and I like to play sports and be out in nature, no matter where else I am in the world.

Is there a track in your discography that feels most personal to you, even if fans don’t realise it?

LF: I think most recently it would be ‘Where Are You Now’, not just because of the success but working with Calum was amazing, I was a big fan of his voice and songwriting ability and I think what we created together really was a snapshot of my music at that time, merging together both of our styles for something special that we then put out into the world.

As you count down to midnight in Dubai, what feeling do you want people to carry with them into the New Year?

Happiness, hope and unity! See you on the dancefloor, Dubai!

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Will you be following tradition this year?

12-grape New Year reset: Tradition or choking hazard?

3m read
Sharjah Unveils Overpasses to Enhance Cyclist Safety in Al Bataeh

Sharjah introduces overpasses for safer cycling routes

2m read
KPop Demon Hunters has been ruling Netflix since its June 2025 release.

KPop Demon Hunters wins Time’s breakthrough of the year

2m read
Handout aerial released by Greenpeace showing smoke billowing from forest fires in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil, on August 24, 2019. Brazil on August 25 deployed two Hercules C-130 aircraft to douse fires devouring parts of the Amazon rainforest. The latest official figures show 79,513 forest fires have been recorded in the country this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. More than half of those are in the massive Amazon basin. Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem this year.

Who is setting fire to the Amazon?

7m read