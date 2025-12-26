Dubai NYE 2026: Lost Frequencies promises joy, unity, and a special surprise

As he says, it's about uniting the audience through music
We caught up with Lost Frequencies ahead of his New Year’s Eve set in Dubai — aka the most extra night on the party calendar — to talk about high-pressure countdown crowds, genre-bending dance floors, and the surprise new music he’s dropping to close out the year. Here’s what he had to say:
You’re performing in Dubai on New Year’s Eve—does playing on a night like this change the way you approach your set?
LF: For sure! I always want to bring the end of the year crowds together with a set that uplifts and there is no better time to do that on New Years eve! I’m super excited and actually have a new release coming up to close out the year as a special surprise to my fans, so I feel it will be the perfect time to play that out in Dubai…
NYE crowds come with huge expectations. Do you feel pressure, or is that energy what excites you most as an artist?
LF: There can be pressure with every show or festival, no matter the size, so for me, it's just about uniting an audience through music and bringing that joy to the dancefloor – especially for new years.
Dubai has one of the most diverse audiences in the world—how does that affect the way you read the crowd live?
LF: I think playing in Dubai really allows me to be a bit more unconventional with genres as I know the audiences are happy to go on that journey with me! For this show Ill be bringing lots of new music and some super special edits, so we will see where the night takes us!
Your name ‘Lost Frequencies’ came from remixing forgotten sounds—do you still feel drawn to emotional, nostalgic music over trends?
LF: I don’t think its necessarily the nostalgia I’m drawn to now, as I’m always wanting to push forward with my sound but I don’t like the idea of following a genre or trying a new style just because its trendy. My music and performing will always mean a lot to me and I’m super lucky that the fans are always so receptive, from if I create a pop track, or something more club-ready, the main thing is that its always something I 100% believe in.
When you first released ‘Are You With Me,’ did you have any idea it would become a global hit?
LF: No! I thought when I first had labels messaging me and taking an interest that it was my friends playing a prank at first, but that track completely changed my life, and I’m so happy it resonated so much with fans around the world and that many people still show love about ‘Are You With Me’ to this day.
That song wasn’t even a single originally—did its success change how much you trust your instincts today?
LF: I think I have always trusted my instincts and that has reflected in some of the risks I’ve taken over the years, from releasing my artist albums and playing Lost Frequencies Live shows also, you just have to trust your gut and hope that what you are putting out there, as an artist, will translate. For instance, when I released ‘Where Are You Now’ with Calum Scott, that was a release I believed in so much and wanted to be a single from my album, I knew it would be successful but it was something of a slow burn before it exploded months after its original release. We never expected it to go to #1 in so many countries and be nominated for a BRIT, but I knew I believed in that track we created together, and luckily fans and audiences fell in love with it, too.
From ‘Reality’ to ‘Where Are You Now,’ your collaborations feel very emotion-led. What do you look for in a collaborator?
LF: It really varies but I love working with pop voices and songwriters that really strike that emotion, it could be something fun or more melancholic but its really about being on the same page and achieving that shared vision.
Your debut album was called Less Is More. Does that philosophy still guide how you make music now?
LF: Haha, great question! I think a little, it can be a lot more effective – similar to the point we discussed earlier – about trusting your gut and not to just keep tweaking and pushing too much, sometimes a track is right where it needs to be in the early stages, sometimes it needs more work or time to grow and both of those are fine!
When you’re creatively stuck, what usually helps you reset—travel, time off, or testing music live?
LF: Being around my friends and family back home really grounds me, and I like to play sports and be out in nature, no matter where else I am in the world.
Is there a track in your discography that feels most personal to you, even if fans don’t realise it?
LF: I think most recently it would be ‘Where Are You Now’, not just because of the success but working with Calum was amazing, I was a big fan of his voice and songwriting ability and I think what we created together really was a snapshot of my music at that time, merging together both of our styles for something special that we then put out into the world.
As you count down to midnight in Dubai, what feeling do you want people to carry with them into the New Year?
Happiness, hope and unity! See you on the dancefloor, Dubai!
