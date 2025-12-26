Dubai NYE 2026: Lost Frequencies promises joy, unity, and a special surprise

LF: I think I have always trusted my instincts and that has reflected in some of the risks I’ve taken over the years, from releasing my artist albums and playing Lost Frequencies Live shows also, you just have to trust your gut and hope that what you are putting out there, as an artist, will translate. For instance, when I released ‘Where Are You Now’ with Calum Scott, that was a release I believed in so much and wanted to be a single from my album, I knew it would be successful but it was something of a slow burn before it exploded months after its original release. We never expected it to go to #1 in so many countries and be nominated for a BRIT, but I knew I believed in that track we created together, and luckily fans and audiences fell in love with it, too.