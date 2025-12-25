GOLD/FOREX
A very Jimin Christmas: BTS star spreads festive selfies, doodles, and love to ARMY

The star revealed that he had forgotten his password 'eight times'

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
BTS's Jimin returned to Instagram after forgetting his password.
BTS’s Jimin reappearing on Instagram is truly an ARMY gift.

He surprised fans with the Christmas Eve treat: a fresh Instagram comeback packed with charm, mischief, and festive vibes.

On December 24, Jimin shared a series of selfies that were basically a masterclass in holiday charisma. Blonde hair, a white phone case, mirror selfies, leaning playfully into a Christmas tree.

But he didn’t stop there. Jimin also posted a hand-drawn Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, topped with a heart and signed Merry Christmas JIMIN, accompanied by a sweet Merry Christmas ARMY note and festive emojis.

And of course, there’s the relatable, laugh-out-loud backstory. On Weverse, Jimin revealed, “I finally got back into Instagram. I changed my password eight times. Anyway, I wanted to start fresh, so I deleted everything and began again.” Yes, even global superstars battle password chaos.

Rounding out his festive gift, Jimin sent warm holiday wishes to ARMY: “Are you having a good Christmas? Eat lots of delicious food and have a happy Christmas. Merry Christmas!” The post was charm, mischief, and holiday magic.

Jimin returned in June from his military service in June, along with the rest of the BTS members. Since then, the stars have been preparing for their next album, which will release in March 2026. Moreover, there are rumours about the band's world tour, though nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
