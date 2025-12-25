The star revealed that he had forgotten his password 'eight times'
BTS’s Jimin reappearing on Instagram is truly an ARMY gift.
He surprised fans with the Christmas Eve treat: a fresh Instagram comeback packed with charm, mischief, and festive vibes.
On December 24, Jimin shared a series of selfies that were basically a masterclass in holiday charisma. Blonde hair, a white phone case, mirror selfies, leaning playfully into a Christmas tree.
But he didn’t stop there. Jimin also posted a hand-drawn Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, topped with a heart and signed Merry Christmas JIMIN, accompanied by a sweet Merry Christmas ARMY note and festive emojis.
And of course, there’s the relatable, laugh-out-loud backstory. On Weverse, Jimin revealed, “I finally got back into Instagram. I changed my password eight times. Anyway, I wanted to start fresh, so I deleted everything and began again.” Yes, even global superstars battle password chaos.
Rounding out his festive gift, Jimin sent warm holiday wishes to ARMY: “Are you having a good Christmas? Eat lots of delicious food and have a happy Christmas. Merry Christmas!” The post was charm, mischief, and holiday magic.
Jimin returned in June from his military service in June, along with the rest of the BTS members. Since then, the stars have been preparing for their next album, which will release in March 2026. Moreover, there are rumours about the band's world tour, though nothing has been confirmed as yet.
