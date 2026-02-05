BTS Jimin’s airport outfit for Dubai sold out: $8K Dior tote gone in minutes

Leave it to Jimin to make freezing sub-zero temperatures look like a runway stroll. On the night of February 2, the BTS member was spotted at Incheon International Airport, jetting off to Lisbon, Portugal with a layover at Dubai, and, of course, he turned every head in sight. Draped in a chic long coat over a black T-shirt and buttoned cardigan, he somehow made winter layers look cool, the kind of style only a global superstar could pull off.