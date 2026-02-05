BTS Jimin’s airport outfit for Dubai sold out: $8K Dior tote gone in minutes

The Jimin effect is real and strong, folks, and deserves its own Grammy
Leave it to Jimin to make freezing sub-zero temperatures look like a runway stroll. On the night of February 2, the BTS member was spotted at Incheon International Airport, jetting off to Lisbon, Portugal with a layover at Dubai, and, of course, he turned every head in sight. Draped in a chic long coat over a black T-shirt and buttoned cardigan, he somehow made winter layers look cool, the kind of style only a global superstar could pull off.
Adding an extra sprinkle of luxury, Jimin carried a Dior Normandy tote bag, flaunting his ambassador vibes with every step. Onlookers, staff and fans alike—couldn’t help but stare, while cameras clicked nonstop.
As flashes popped, compliments flew: “Who dressed up the best today?” and “Do you have a special appointment tonight?” Jimin, ever the sweetheart, replied, “Because I’m meeting the fans after a long time,” reminding ARMY why his charm is totally unmatched.
The internet, naturally, went was excited. Jimin dominated Google Trends across multiple categories, hitting 100% search interest scores repeatedly. And that Dior Normandy tote: Priced around 12 million KRW (~8,000 USD), it sold out almost instantly on Dior’s official site.
This isn't the first time this has happened for BTS and their outfits. For instance, last year, when Jungkook appeared on Weverse Live for his broadcast ‘Badada,’ rocking a black LU’U DAN Washed Zip Hoodie layered over a gray sleeveless tee. It was also during the OT7 reunion live on the beach, much celebration as Jin had finally joined them after touring through Europe.
Fans barely had time to fangirl before the hoodie completely sold out on the brand’s official store. The World Music Awards tweeted, “During BTS’s Weverse Live, the LU’U DAN Washed Zip Hoodie Jungkook wore on the beach has already sold out in all sizes.”
OG ARMYs, remember 2013 Jimin vividly: The boy who debuted with endless energy, boyish charm, and…let’s say experimental fashion choices: shorts with vests, wild haircuts that made you wince, but secretly, we loved every awkward second. Jimin might cringe now, but we don’t.
Fast forward a few years, and Jimin’s wardrobe started transforming. By 2015–2016, he was blending streetwear with high fashion, turning award shows and public appearances into mini runway moments. Even the simplest suits had that unmistakable Jimin twist.
Paris Fashion Week: Shirtless on the Dior runway, layered necklaces, rings, and a black coat that could win kingdoms.
Incheon Airport: Pink stripes and chic glasses were soft, structured perfection. The airport is his runway.
2020 Grammys: A longline overcoat amid louder red carpet looks—subtlety never looked this good.
Louis Vuitton 2021: Kilts over pants, mismatched plaids. Whew.
Today Show 2020: Only Jimin could pull off the Varsity jacket.
Blood, Sweat & Tears Performance: Blue coat, regal posture—a literal prince on stage.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox