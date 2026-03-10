Margot Robbie swaps cascading curls for a sleek Paris Fashion Week bob
Dubai: Margot Robbie made a noticeable style shift at the Chanel Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show in Paris on March 9, revealing a new bob haircut with wispy bangs. The actress, who had been promoting her recent role in Wuthering Heights with long, romantic waves, displayed a modern, short haired look that marks a clear departure from her period-drama appearance.
Robbie’s new look lands somewhere between a classic bob and a “lob” (long bob) that grazes her shoulders, with lightly textured bangs that frame her face, creating a more modern silhouette that contrasts with the long, flowing hair she wore while appearing as Catherine Earnshaw in the film.
She complemented the haircut with a casual-chic outfit at the Chanel show. She wore a pair of relaxed jeans with a light tank top, paired with classic Chanel accessories.
During the Wuthering Heights press, Robbie leaned more into a romantic, period-inspired aesthetic that reflected the film’s moody-dramatic tone. While many of her outfits nodded to Victorian and gothic romance, it was her statement jewelry that truly sparked conversation.
At the world premiere in Los Angeles, she wore Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic Cartier “Taj Mahal” diamond necklace and for the screening in Paris she wore a custom Lorraine Schwartz diamond piece exceeding 100 carats.
Her new look at Paris Fashion Week represents a shift move away from that period-inspired style.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji