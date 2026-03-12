Moscow Fashion Week 2026: A global stage for luxury, innovation, sustainability

Moscow Fashion Week will also spotlight a revival of glamorous aesthetics. Russian luxury brand Solangel, active and well-known in the Middle East, will unveil a collection inspired by the soft shimmer of snow, in which pearls and other delicate accents adorn soft knitwear to create an elegant glow. Attention to detail, luxurious fittings, and fabrics are characteristic of another Moscow brand, Elisabetta, which, paying homage to the elegance of the early 1950s, has chosen white as the main color of the collection, embodied in soft cashmere and exquisite silk.