Moscow Fashion Week 2026: A global stage for luxury, innovation, sustainability

The event will showcase top Russian designers, global brands, and rising fashion talents
Abu Dhabi: Moscow Fashion Week, a key event in the international fashion calendar, is set to take place from March 14 to 19. It comes at the end of a season that began in Paris, Milan, and other fashion capitals, and Moscow is preparing to present an exciting lineup. The event will showcase a wide range of leading Russian designers, international brands, and emerging talents.
Participants include renowned designer Alena Akhmadullina, whose haute couture gowns have appeared on red carpets worldwide. The lineup also features Sergey Sysoev, House of Leo, Yana Besfamilnaya, Za_Za, and Masterpeace. Designers from Spain, China, Turkey, and other countries further highlight the event’s international reach.
Returning to Moscow Fashion Week is acclaimed Turkish designer Emre Erdemoğlu, known for his work with film and television stars. Reflecting on his participation, Emre notes that the high-level event significantly strengthens his brand’s position. “Moscow Fashion Week provided an international platform to present my design philosophy and narrative-driven approach, allowing the brand to reach a wider audience beyond Turkey. This participation strengthened the brand’s visibility in global fashion circles and created new opportunities for collaborations and media coverage,” emphasises Emre.
The Spanish designer Madame & Mister Sibarita will present the Instinct Naturel collection, crafted from organza, silk, bamboo, and tomato vegan leather. The renowned Chinese brand D.Martina Queen will present its collection made from innovative bionic down-like filling material. Through these collections, Moscow further reinforces its position as a platform championing conscious consumption and environmental sustainability in fashion.
Moscow Fashion Week will also spotlight a revival of glamorous aesthetics. Russian luxury brand Solangel, active and well-known in the Middle East, will unveil a collection inspired by the soft shimmer of snow, in which pearls and other delicate accents adorn soft knitwear to create an elegant glow. Attention to detail, luxurious fittings, and fabrics are characteristic of another Moscow brand, Elisabetta, which, paying homage to the elegance of the early 1950s, has chosen white as the main color of the collection, embodied in soft cashmere and exquisite silk.