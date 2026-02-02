And besides this jackpot, there’s more moolah to be won. The ‘consolation’ prizes will leave you Dh100,000 richer, if you are one of the five winners chosen. And, we are not done yet.

Can you hear the sound of ka-ching in the air? We certainly can, and that’s because February is turning out to be a month of green opportunity. Big Ticket – Abu Dhabi’s fabulous ladder to fame and fortune – is returning with a chance to win Dh15 million as the grand prize! (Winners to be announced on March 3.)

Indian-orign expat Hakkim Sha Habeeb bought his Big Ticket online, and when he did, he hoped for the best. However, when he got a call on Feb 1, he missed the call telling him that he had won Dh50,0000. Later, the owner of ticket number 123322 revealed that he was thrilled at the win - even if it took him a while to get the news.

Before you rush to buy your ticket – take into consideration The Big Win Contest. Four people who buy two or more tickets at a time before Feb 24 will be picked to attend the live draw on March 3 – where prizes between Dh50,000 and Dh150,000 will be given away. These lucky contestants will be informed on March 1 through the Big Ticket website.

