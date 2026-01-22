GOLD/FOREX
Dubai-based Pakistani wins Dh50,000 in Big Ticket weekly draw

After nearly a decade of entries, he finally hits the mark

Irshad Gull
Irshad Gull

Dubai: A Pakistani expat living in Dubai has won Dh50,000 in the Big Ticket weekly e-draw, celebrating the prize with seven members of his group.

Irshad Gull, who works for a desert safari tourism company, has been in Dubai for 23 years and has been buying Big Ticket entries for nearly a decade. His persistence finally paid off this week when he received the winning call.

“When I got the call, I was extremely happy,” Irshad said. “Winning after taking part for almost ten years feels very rewarding. I haven’t decided yet how I will use my share, but I will be splitting the prize with my group.”

He said he plans to continue playing with his friends and encouraged others to try group participation, adding that playing together makes the experience more exciting.

Big prizes still up for grabs

January’s Big Ticket draw is building up to a massive Dh20 million grand prize, giving one lucky winner the chance to start the year as an instant multimillionaire. In addition, five consolation prizes of Dh1 million each will also be awarded this month.

The excitement continues with just two weekly e-draws left in January, each offering Dh50,000 to four winners. The e-draws are streamed live at 11am on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and website, allowing viewers to see the winners announced in real time.

More chances to win

Big Ticket is also running The Big Win Contest for customers who buy two or more tickets in a single transaction between January 1 and 24. Those customers could earn a spot at the live draw on February 3, where guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000 will be awarded. The four participants selected for the live draw will be announced on February 1.

January’s excitement doesn’t end with cash prizes. Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series will also be held on February 3, 2026, offering customers the chance to win a BMW X5 and a Range Rover Velar.

