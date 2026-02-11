When Margot Robbie was fat-shamed by a male co-star and was gifted a book on how to eat less

The Wuthering Heights star recalls receiving a book on how to get into shape quick
Dubai: Margot Robbie has been making headlines lately while promoting Wuthering Heights, she plays the role of Catherine Earnshaw in the newest adaptation of Emily Bronte's classical novel. The film revisits the intense love story between Catherine and Heathcliff.
This version of Wuthering Heights brings a slightly more contemporary edge to the period drama. Charli XCX is also involved in the project, contributing to the soundtrack, adding an edgy layer to the gothic story.
Robbie recently got candid in a fun offbeat interview with Charli XCX about the worst gifts she has ever received.
The Oscar nominated actress revealed that early in her career, a male co-star once gave her a copy of French women don't get fat?
A book that as Robbie explained was telling her to 'eat less'. Highlighting the uncomfortable reality most young actors starting out sometimes face in the industry.
She added that she has lost touch with the man and doesn't know where he is, at the moment.
Charli XCX shared an equally unusual experience when asked the same question. She revealed that she once received a small jar containing a fan's mother's ashes.
"I didn't know what I could do with it" Charli admitted. And to this day, she has no clue where it ended up.
Clearly, even in Hollywood not all gifts are glamorous.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji