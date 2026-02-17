Margot Robbie reveals the secret ritual that changed her auditions forever

Before hitting Hollywood, Robbie found inspiration in a classic audition tape
Dubai: Before she became one of Hollywood’s biggest names, Margot Robbie had her own pre‑audition ritual, and it involved revisiting a classic performance that wasn’t her own.
Speaking with Scott Mills, the Barbie and Wuthering Heights star opened up about how she prepared herself for auditions early in her career.
Robbie explained that she would cue up Rachel McAdams’ audition from the 2004 romance The Notebook and watch it as a way to get in the zone.
She admired just how charming and real McAdams was in that audition, and said it helped her lock into the right mindset before stepping into casting rooms. “I’d put it on before auditions and think, right, just try to be as good her” she told Mills.
When asked whether that little habit ever actually helped her land roles, Robbie didn’t dodge. She joked that technically; every part she booked could be thanks to McAdams, because that’s what she watched before each big tryout. It wasn’t just inspiration, she said, it reminded her there’s no substitute for total commitment in an audition.
Robbie also looked back fondly on getting to work with McAdams years later on About Time, noting that the actress was warm and welcoming to her and her brother back when Robbie was just starting out.
Both actresses are currently busy promoting their latest projects. Margot Robbie is promoting Wuthering Heights with her co-star Jacob Elordi and Rachel McAdams is currently amidst doing press runs for her latest release called Send Help with Dylan O'Brian.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji