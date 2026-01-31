And while she mentioned its provenance, it seemed a quick brush at the legacy: “And the history of the necklace is amazing. Like the woman who’s the Taj Mahal essentially buried. She’s buried there to essentially her grave and the diamond was her’s originally and anyway, it’s got a lot of romantic history."

The jewellery comes dipped in history and Robbie was quick to confirm that it was indeed from the collection of Elizabeth Taylor’s collection – a piece given to her by Richard Burton. "It's the Taj Mahal diamond that Richard Burton gave to her. And I know there's something kind of Cathy and Heathcliff about Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor in mind,” she told media, referring to the tempestuous relationship between the two Hollywood greats.

The jewel, Taylor’s estate explained in a press note, was: “ "The pendant's surface bears an inscription in Parsee that reads, 'Love is Everlasting,' along with the name of Nur Jahan, the first woman to receive the jewel as a gift from her husband, Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahangir. The diamond was then passed down to their son, Shah Jahan, who gifted it to his most adored wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Four years later, when she died, the emperor commissioned the iconic Taj Mahal mausoleum as a tribute to her. The monument inspired the naming of the diamond, which found its way to Elizabeth and Richard.”

One could argue that there's no pleasing everyone, but it does bring up a question: Is it okay to wear antiques without knowledge about the heritage you are sporting? Or, should jewels stay just jewels, pulling attention to their beauty without paying homage to their past?

