“I’m so glad we’re actually talking to each other,” she said. “Looking into people’s eyes.”

Then, almost as an aside, she added, “I love the energy that you bring.”

It wasn’t performative. She didn’t have to say it. But she did — and it stayed with me. During the photo-op frenzy, when one visibly nervous guest admitted they felt shy standing next to her, Chastain didn’t brush it off with a polite laugh. Instead, she leaned in and said, “You know what, I get shy too.” In a room full of flashbulbs and high glamour, that small, gentle confession instantly made her feel human.

That tone carried straight into her brief conversation with me for Gulf News.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Chastain said as she took in the glittering new space.

“It’s an amazing thing to be in a jewellery store, especially this incredible boutique that has just opened. So this trip to Dubai has been a very happy one for me.”

And Dubai, clearly, had already won her over.

“This is my second time in Dubai,” she said. “It’s amazing to see the growth that the city has to offer. It’s actually quite inspiring as a human, because you think — it makes the impossible possible, the city. It’s really the representation of that. So I’m very inspired to be here.”

This wasn’t a flying red-carpet visit either. Chastain had brought her family along.

“This time I brought my family,” she said. “We went to The Green Planet, we went to KidZania, we went all over… and we’ve had a great time.”

Away from Dubai, Chastain has often spoken about how jewellery, for her, is deeply emotional rather than merely decorative. At the time of the interview she was wearing a glittering diamond necklace and ring from the Queen Margherita of Savoy-inspired collection. So before we wrapped up, we asked her the question that most women wonder when shopping for jewels. Gold or diamonds — which should one invest in?

Chastain didn’t hesitate.

“Gold or diamonds?” she repeated with a smile. “Diamonds all the way. I love a diamond.”

A beat later, she added with playful conviction, “Diamonds are a girl’s…”

She didn’t need to finish the sentence. We all know the rest.

It was classic Hollywood — Marilyn Monroe energy in a modern Dubai setting — yet it somehow felt entirely authentic to the woman standing in front of me, glowing with ease and confidence.

In a city that regularly hosts A-listers, Jessica Chastain’s visit wasn’t just about star power. It was about presence — the kind that makes people walk away feeling seen. She was one of the few stars who just light up any room with just her warmth.

Jessica Chastain is in Dubai and is known for acclaimed performances in films like Zero Dark Thirty and Interstellar. Chastain has also built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most outspoken voices on women’s empowerment, pay equity and smart storytelling.