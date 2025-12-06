'Saudi reminds me of being home in Cuba': Ana De Armas on her Hollywood journey, turning James Bond spy, and Oscar nod for 'Blonde'

“We were always outside, performing for the neighbours. I was in a Spice Girls dance group — always trying to entertain people.” Even before she understood what drama school was, she knew she wanted to act. Films became her teachers; actors on screen became her references.

“I auditioned, and Andrew took the tape to the producers. We had Plan B on one side and Netflix on the other. Not everyone supported my casting. And I kind of get it — a Cuban actress playing Marilyn Monroe is a strange thought for some.”

“That character, even though the role was small, was big. People loved her. At the Royal Opera House premiere, when she hands Bond the cigar and says goodbye, the entire hall stood up in the middle of the movie. A standing ovation. I will never forget that.”

“When is something like that going to happen again? Maybe never. Maybe that was my one chance to be in a room with those actors I admire so much.”

Ana de Armas may be a global star, but at her core, she is still the girl who performed in the streets of Havana, chasing something she felt long before she could name it.

“The training was brutal — months before shooting and then nonstop on set. No time to rehearse. Some action was created on the spot. It was a before-and-after moment for me as a person and as an actor.”

