GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dakota Johnson, Jessica Alba, Ana de Armas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and more head to Red Sea Fest

A galaxy of Hollywood and Bollywood stars will participate in the in-conversation series

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas
Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival clearly isn’t done showing off. Just when you thought the celebrity guest list couldn’t get any shinier, the fest has dropped another wave of marquee names ready to take the stage for its coveted “In Conversation” series. Gulf News will be on the ground to cover all the action.

Front and center: “Materialists” star Dakota Johnson, beauty mogul and actor Jessica Alba, and “Ballerina” lead Ana de Armas, who will trade in the red carpet for intimate sit-downs with audiences, digging into career pivots, creative instincts and all the messy, magical ways cinema continues to shape their lives.

They are joined by newly announced speakers including Oscar nominee Kirsten Dunst, “The Vampire Diaries” breakout Nina Dobrev, Academy Award–nominated multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah, Indian cinema icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Bollywood superstar Kriti Sanon, fresh off a string of box office successes.

The fifth edition of the Red Sea Film Festival kicks off Thursday in Jeddah and runs through Dec. 13, drawing an eclectic mix of Hollywood heavyweights, Arab artists and international auteurs.

According to organizers, the “In Conversation” guests will “share insights and have meaningful discussions about their practice, passions and stories with fans, cinema lovers and industry executives.”

They join a long list of headline attendees, including fellow “In Conversation” speakers Adrien Brody, Sean Baker and “The Voice of Hind Rajab” director Kaouther Ben Hania. Festival honorees this year include screen legends Michael Caine, Sigourney Weaver, Juliette Binoche, filmmaker Rachid Bouchareb and action maestro Stanley Tong.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sean Baker (“Anora”) will also preside as jury president. The festival’s International Spectacular slate features Angelina Jolie’s “Couture,” “The Wizard of the Kremlin” starring Jude Law and Paul Dano, and Rupert Wyatt’s “Desert Warrior,” led by Ben Kingsley and Anthony Mackie.

Opening the festival out of competition is Rowan Athale’s boxing biopic “Giant,” with Amir El-Masry as legendary British-Yemeni featherweight champion “Prince” Naseem Hamed, and Pierce Brosnan as his trainer.

Gulf News will be covering the fifth edition of the Red Sea International Fil Festival ... Stay tuned.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywoodbollywoodBollywood iconsRed Sea International Film Festival

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will spearhead an in-conversation session

Red Sea International Film Fest in Jeddah to kick off

4m read
Sea Cable

More Red Sea cable delays to slow UAE internet speeds?

3m read
Modi stopped her with a gentle gesture and returned the greeting with folded hands

Aishwarya touches Modi’s feet at Sai Baba event

2m read
The Dharmendra- Hema Malini romance had just begun, and there was quite the love-triangle brewing on set.

How Dharmendra became Sholay's highest earner

2m read