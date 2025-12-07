How Adrien Brody showed rare vulnerable side at Red Sea Fest after Aishwarya Rai, Ana de Armas and Dakota Johnson

When someone asked how he chooses scripts, he didn’t pretend to possess a mystical instinct. His answer was messy and familiar — like anyone who works in a deadline-driven industry. You get a script on Wednesday, your agent says the studio wants an answer by Friday, and life is too chaotic that week to read it with the attention it deserves. Maybe you say yes too quickly. Maybe you say no because you’re distracted. Maybe the project goes to someone else entirely.