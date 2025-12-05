GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Diary from starry Red Sea Film Festival opening: Aishwarya Rai's grace, Vin Diesel's energy, Michael Caine's dry wit

Gulf News is on ground getting you all the inside scoop and red carpet buzz from Jeddah

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
4 MIN READ
Kirsten Dunst, Jomana Alrashid, Dakota Johnson and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend the opening ceremony of the 5th edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 4, 2025.
Kirsten Dunst, Jomana Alrashid, Dakota Johnson and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend the opening ceremony of the 5th edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 4, 2025.
AFP-AMMAR ABD RABBO

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: This is my third year at the Red Sea International Film Festival, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s this: no matter how many times you attend, the opening night still hits you with the same heady mix of glamour, chaos and genuine cinematic love.

This year’s theme, For the Love of Cinema, wasn’t just plastered on banners — you could feel it in the air, radiating off everyone from global auteurs to Hollywood heavyweights who had clearly decided to let their shoulders drop and just enjoy the ride.

Rowan Athale’s Giant set the tone with its gritty emotional punch, but the real magic, at least for me, unfolded in the moments between the speeches — backstage glances, hallway reunions, and that quiet shift in energy when stars realise they don’t have to perform here and their guard seems down.

One of my favourite things about this festival is watching the camaraderie between stars who would normally be orbiting separate universes. There’s a joyful informality here that you may not see at other film festivals globally.

Aishwarya Rai sharing warm smiles with Kirsten Dunst, Juliette Binoche clasping hands with young filmmakers, actresses from different cultures comparing notes like old friends — it’s a softer ecosystem, and I’m always struck by how quickly hierarchies melt away.

And then there’s Vin Diesel, who arrived with the kind of energy that made me wonder if he had personally downed a vat of espresso before stepping on stage. He brings this wild, infectious enthusiasm that somehow feels right at home here.

When he declared, “You're making us all want to make independent movies,” the crowd erupted — partly because it was unexpected, partly because he meant it. And when he doubled down with his annual declaration — “I said it last year, you see more people from Hollywood here than at the Oscars” — it felt less like bravado and more like a genuine love letter to a festival he clearly adores.

Juliette Binoche, meanwhile, delivered the kind of introspective speech that only she can. The room fell still as she tearfully (it was happy tears though) admitted, “All my actions, all my actions were inside… battling inside,” and spoke softly about studying to direct. It felt like witnessing an artist shedding an old skin and stepping into a new phase of her life.

There’s a quiet power to her presence — she never raises her voice, but the whole room listens.

And just when we thought we had reached peak emotion, Michael Caine rolled up in his wheel-chair pushed by his wonderfully adorable grandkids. He's surprisingly sprightly for a 92 year old and with two Oscars behind him, he was clearly sharper than anyone else in the auditorium.

His opening line — “My name is Michael Caine. It’s not my real name, but it’s a realistic name. It’s the one that made all the money” — had the room i splits!

But then he pivoted, as only he can, to something more tender and personal. Pointing to his family, he said, “I have loads of photographs, but none of any movies I’m in. It’s just a family, that’s all. Because that’s my life.”

And that’s the thing about this festival: amid the big speeches and bright lights, there’s a surprising amount of humanity.

People laugh more freely, hug longer, listen more sincerely. Stars who are usually encased in layers of management like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and machinery suddenly appear more accessible, more open, even a little vulnerable.

By the time I stepped out into the cool Jeddah night for the after-party, my heels aching and heart full, what stayed with me wasn’t the gowns or the guest list. It was the warmth. The sisterhood. The unexpected intimacy. The unfiltered laughter from stars who are usually careful, composed, and choreographed.

By the time the ceremony wrapped and we spilled out into the cool Jeddah night, I felt that familiar festival cocktail: exhilaration mixed with exhaustion.

People see the glamour, the gowns, the star-studded selfies — but for a journalist, it’s also about capturing every fleeting moment, filing clean copy under pressure, and trying to hold onto the magic while juggling deadlines and dying phone batteries.

So yes, while the stars floated off to their dinners, I went back to my room, kicked off my heels, ordered French fries (judge, all you want) and a Pepsi, and exhaled. Because for all the beauty and brilliance of the night, it is tiring. It is stressful. And yet — every year, I come back. Because nights like this remind me why I do it. Why we all do it.

For the love of cinema. And for the love of moments worth writing about.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywoodRed Sea International Film Festival

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the opening of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Red Sea Festival opens with star power and emotion

2h ago7m read
Indian actress and former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on beauty pageants, insecurities

3m read
Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas

Stars Ana De Armas, Dakota Johnson head to Red Sea Fest

2m read
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will spearhead an in-conversation session

Red Sea International Film Fest in Jeddah to kick off

4m read