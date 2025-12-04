She emphasised that supporting women is essential to keeping the industry vibrant
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — Queen Latifah, Oscar-nominated actor and music icon, opened the fifth Red Sea International Film Festival’s In Conversation series with a candid, insightful discussion about creativity, representation, and the stories that still need to be told.
Asked about trends or talent the industry hasn’t fully tapped into yet, Latifah didn’t hesitate: “Women. Be honest. Women.” She emphasised that supporting women across film, music, and storytelling is essential to keeping the industry vibrant and inclusive.
Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s progress — where women in the workforce jumped from 7% to 38% in just five years — Latifah said, “You should not resist. That’s a healthy ecosystem. I feel that way about everything — family, life, hip hop.” She reflected on the critics who once declared hip hop dead, noting, “As long as there aren’t women in hip hop, yes, it is. Because there’s just enough — you’re going to be missing too much.”
Latifah also spoke about her Queen Collective, a production initiative that champions women of color directors across all ages, from their 20s to their 50s. “We go out and find directors who can tell stories that haven’t been told yet,” she said. Whether it’s a short film about something as small as gaps in teeth or bigger cultural narratives, her collective is about giving people the support to tell stories the world hasn’t seen.
On technology and AI, Latifah offered a grounded perspective. “Nothing replaces living life. You can’t fake the quirks, the gestures, the tiny details that make a story real,” she said, urging creatives to embrace innovation without losing human experience.
When the conversation turned to her Oscar nomination, Latifah reflected candidly: “People who didn’t call me back started calling — and my phone was off the hook. But that recognition just makes you push harder. Keep telling your stories the way you see them.”
She also nodded to early 2000s female artists — Aaliyah, Ashanti, and others — highlighting the moment women made their mark in music. “We have to hear diverse stories, see what people have to create, and just give them support,” she said.
By the end of the session, one thing was clear: Queen Latifah is more than an icon — she’s a mentor, a champion of authentic storytelling, and a reminder that supporting women and diverse voices is not optional. “Stay strong, remember your history, honor your brilliance, and go for it. Don’t be afraid. Your spirit is stronger than anything that’s written down,” she told the audience.
Red Sea international Film Festival runs from December 4 to 13. Gulf News' Entertainment Editor is on the ground to give you the latest scoop and red carpet buzz.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox