Latifah also spoke about her Queen Collective, a production initiative that champions women of color directors across all ages, from their 20s to their 50s. “We go out and find directors who can tell stories that haven’t been told yet,” she said. Whether it’s a short film about something as small as gaps in teeth or bigger cultural narratives, her collective is about giving people the support to tell stories the world hasn’t seen.

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s progress — where women in the workforce jumped from 7% to 38% in just five years — Latifah said, “You should not resist. That’s a healthy ecosystem. I feel that way about everything — family, life, hip hop.” She reflected on the critics who once declared hip hop dead, noting, “As long as there aren’t women in hip hop, yes, it is. Because there’s just enough — you’re going to be missing too much.”

By the end of the session, one thing was clear: Queen Latifah is more than an icon — she’s a mentor, a champion of authentic storytelling, and a reminder that supporting women and diverse voices is not optional. “Stay strong, remember your history, honor your brilliance, and go for it. Don’t be afraid. Your spirit is stronger than anything that’s written down,” she told the audience.

She also nodded to early 2000s female artists — Aaliyah, Ashanti, and others — highlighting the moment women made their mark in music. “We have to hear diverse stories, see what people have to create, and just give them support,” she said.

When the conversation turned to her Oscar nomination, Latifah reflected candidly: “People who didn’t call me back started calling — and my phone was off the hook. But that recognition just makes you push harder. Keep telling your stories the way you see them.”

