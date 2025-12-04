GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Queen Latifah champions women at Red Sea Festival: 'Your spirit is stronger than anything written down'

She emphasised that supporting women is essential to keeping the industry vibrant

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Latifah also spoke about her Queen Collective, a production initiative that champions women of color directors across all ages, from their 20s to their 50s
Latifah also spoke about her Queen Collective, a production initiative that champions women of color directors across all ages, from their 20s to their 50s
Gulf News/ Manjusha Radhakrishnan

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — Queen Latifah, Oscar-nominated actor and music icon, opened the fifth Red Sea International Film Festival’s In Conversation series with a candid, insightful discussion about creativity, representation, and the stories that still need to be told.

Asked about trends or talent the industry hasn’t fully tapped into yet, Latifah didn’t hesitate: “Women. Be honest. Women.” She emphasised that supporting women across film, music, and storytelling is essential to keeping the industry vibrant and inclusive.

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s progress — where women in the workforce jumped from 7% to 38% in just five years — Latifah said, “You should not resist. That’s a healthy ecosystem. I feel that way about everything — family, life, hip hop.” She reflected on the critics who once declared hip hop dead, noting, “As long as there aren’t women in hip hop, yes, it is. Because there’s just enough — you’re going to be missing too much.”

Latifah also spoke about her Queen Collective, a production initiative that champions women of color directors across all ages, from their 20s to their 50s. “We go out and find directors who can tell stories that haven’t been told yet,” she said. Whether it’s a short film about something as small as gaps in teeth or bigger cultural narratives, her collective is about giving people the support to tell stories the world hasn’t seen.

On technology and AI, Latifah offered a grounded perspective. “Nothing replaces living life. You can’t fake the quirks, the gestures, the tiny details that make a story real,” she said, urging creatives to embrace innovation without losing human experience.

When the conversation turned to her Oscar nomination, Latifah reflected candidly: “People who didn’t call me back started calling — and my phone was off the hook. But that recognition just makes you push harder. Keep telling your stories the way you see them.”

She also nodded to early 2000s female artists — Aaliyah, Ashanti, and others — highlighting the moment women made their mark in music. “We have to hear diverse stories, see what people have to create, and just give them support,” she said.

By the end of the session, one thing was clear: Queen Latifah is more than an icon — she’s a mentor, a champion of authentic storytelling, and a reminder that supporting women and diverse voices is not optional. “Stay strong, remember your history, honor your brilliance, and go for it. Don’t be afraid. Your spirit is stronger than anything that’s written down,” she told the audience.

Red Sea international Film Festival runs from December 4 to 13. Gulf News' Entertainment Editor is on the ground to give you the latest scoop and red carpet buzz.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Andrew Garfield and Shraddha Kapoor at Red Sea International Film Festival in 2024

Red Sea Festival diary: Stars, scramble & crazy moments

3m read
Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas

Stars Ana De Armas, Dakota Johnson head to Red Sea Fest

2m read
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will spearhead an in-conversation session

Red Sea International Film Fest in Jeddah to kick off

4m read
KPop Demon Hunters has been ruling Netflix since its June 2025 release.

KPop Demon Hunters is Oscar-eligible: Can it win?

2m read