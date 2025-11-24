The numbers don’t lie: Netflix claims KPop Demon Hunters is its most-watched film of all time, racking up over 541 million hours viewed globally. Its soundtrack is dominating 2025 charts, with eight songs landing on the Billboard Hot 100. And let’s not forget the theaters: the August release is estimated to have pulled in around $18 million (enough to top charts if Netflix actually reported box office numbers), plus a Halloween weekend re-release. Not too shabby for a Netflix animated feature—especially after the streaming giant’s first Oscar win in 2022 with Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.