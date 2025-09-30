Jimmy Fallon gets a KPop Demon Hunters takeover: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami bring HUNTR/X to life

Since its Netflix debut, KPop Demon Hunters has dominated the charts
The animated K-pop trio HUNTR/X is about to jump from your Netflix screen to the Tonight Show stage. Get to know the real stars: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — the voices behind the summer smash KPop Demon Hunters — will perform their chart-topping hit Golden live for the first time on Oct. 7 on Jimmy Fallon’s NBC show.
Fans can catch the performance again the next day on Peacock, along with interviews featuring the trio — and Jennifer Lopez as a special guest.
The film’s fictional band, HUNTR/X, follows superstar K-pop idols by day and demon hunters by night. On-screen members Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zooey (Ji-young Yoo) face off against their fiercest rivals yet: a demon-possessed boy band threatening their fans.
Since its Netflix debut, KPop Demon Hunters has dominated the charts, giving Netflix its first No. 1 box-office title in 18 years and inspiring a tidal wave of fan art, covers, cosplay, and viral choreography. Fourteen weeks later, it’s still a staple on the platform’s Top 10 list — and now, HUNTR/X is bringing the magic to real life.
