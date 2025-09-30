GOLD/FOREX
Jimmy Fallon gets a KPop Demon Hunters takeover: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami bring HUNTR/X to life

Since its Netflix debut, KPop Demon Hunters has dominated the charts

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Audrey Nuna, from left, Ejae, and Rei Ami from "KPop Demon Hunters" appear at the MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y., on Sept. 7, 2025. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Audrey Nuna, from left, Ejae, and Rei Ami from "KPop Demon Hunters" appear at the MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y., on Sept. 7, 2025. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The animated K-pop trio HUNTR/X is about to jump from your Netflix screen to the Tonight Show stage. Get to know the real stars: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — the voices behind the summer smash KPop Demon Hunters — will perform their chart-topping hit Golden live for the first time on Oct. 7 on Jimmy Fallon’s NBC show.

Fans can catch the performance again the next day on Peacock, along with interviews featuring the trio — and Jennifer Lopez as a special guest.

The film’s fictional band, HUNTR/X, follows superstar K-pop idols by day and demon hunters by night. On-screen members Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zooey (Ji-young Yoo) face off against their fiercest rivals yet: a demon-possessed boy band threatening their fans.

Since its Netflix debut, KPop Demon Hunters has dominated the charts, giving Netflix its first No. 1 box-office title in 18 years and inspiring a tidal wave of fan art, covers, cosplay, and viral choreography. Fourteen weeks later, it’s still a staple on the platform’s Top 10 list — and now, HUNTR/X is bringing the magic to real life.

