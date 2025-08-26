Arden Cho played Rumi, and oh my, did she bring the fun and sassiness to the role. Born in Texas to Korean parents, Cho has been slaying it across acting, singing, and modeling since 2008. You might recognize her from Teen Wolf, Partner Track, Chicago Med, or Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender. But wait—there’s more. Cho is also a competitive poker shark (she even played in the 2018 World Series of Poker) and a black belt in taekwondo. Basically, she’s ready to take on anything—on stage, on screen, or off.