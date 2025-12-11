The animated K-pop phenomenon dominates Netflix, awards races
Dubai: We're going up-up-up because we're Golden! KPop Demon Hunters isn't slowing down. The animated phenomenon has just been crowned Time magazine's 2025 Breakthrough of the Year, cementing its status as one of the most culturally dominant films in recent memory.
Time unveiled a cover on December 9 featuring Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, the members of fictional K-pop girl group Huntrix from the movie. The publication didn't hold back with its praise.
"Not since Frozen in 2013 has an animated film been so omnipresent in our lives," Time wrote. "The movie's appeal seems self-evident in retrospect: Cool girls in sick costumes, singing full-throated anthems about self-acceptance that also happen to be instant earworms, matched by inventive, vibrant visuals."
Released on June 20, KPop Demon Hunters follows the Huntrix trio as they lead double lives. By day, they're K-pop idols. By night, they're demon hunters protecting the world from Saja Boys, demons disguised as a rival K-pop boy band.
The concept sounds wild, and it is. But it works. The film has become Netflix's most-watched title of all time, racking up over 325 million views in just three months and hitting the top 10 in 93 countries and regions.
The momentum continues into awards season. On December 8, KPop Demon Hunters scored three nominations at the 2026 Golden Globes: Best Animated Motion Picture, Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Original Song from a Motion Picture for the breakout hit "Golden."
It's the kind of cultural moment that comes around once in a blue moon. Cool visuals, addictive music, empowering messages, and a story that resonates across borders. KPop Demon Hunters has it all, and the world can't stop watching.
