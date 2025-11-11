Animation takes time, but this kind of hype isn't going anywhere
Our Huntr/x are just always ready for the takedown. No one who watched KPop Demon Hunters in June 2025 has been able to stop talking about it, and now, Netflix has reportedly paid Sony Pictures a staggering $15 million bonus after the film became the most-watched film in the platform’s history.
It has just been soaring since its June 2025 release. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the payout was a reward for the film’s phenomenal global performance, bringing Sony’s total profit from the project to $40 million. Not bad for a film that once faced pandemic delays and skipped theatres for a Netflix debut.
And it’s not stopping there — Netflix and Sony have already confirmed a sequel, set to hit screens in 2029. Animation takes time, but this kind of hype isn’t going anywhere.
The film's success also owes much to its chart-dominating soundtrack. The standout track Golden topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and the U.K. Official Singles Chart, and it’s now nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year.
