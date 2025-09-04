KPop Demon Hunters dethrones Squid Game as Netflix’s biggest hit, towers over Wednesday

The film follows a K-pop girl group who slay evil spirits with the power of music
Move over, Squid Game. Step aside, Wednesday. Netflix has a new reigning champion, and it’s a squad of demon-fighting K-pop idols. Yes, KPop Demon Hunters has officially become the most-viewed content in Netflix history.
According to fresh stats from Netflix’s own Tudum site (Sept. 3), the film racked up 266 million views and 443.4 million hours watched. It’s now sitting pretty at No. 1, dethroning Squid Game Season 1 (265.2 million views) and Wednesday Season 1 (252.1 million views). And the wild part: Just two weeks ago, Demon Hunters was in third place.
Netflix tracks these numbers across the first 91 days of release, and since KPop Demon Hunters only dropped on June 20, it’s still got about two weeks left to add more chaos to the leaderboard. Experts say don’t expect it to budge from the throne anytime soon.
So, what’s the fuss about? The film follows HUNTR/X, a fictional K-pop girl group who don’t just rock on stage—they literally slay evil spirits with the power of music.
And the hype doesn’t stop at Netflix. The soundtrack’s lead single, Golden, is dominating the real-world charts, too—holding onto the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks straight. That puts the track in legendary company, right next to BTS’s Dynamite (3 weeks) and Butter (10 weeks).
In short: demons banished, charts conquered, records shattered.
