GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

KPop Demon Hunters dethrones Squid Game as Netflix’s biggest hit, towers over Wednesday

The film follows a K-pop girl group who slay evil spirits with the power of music

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
The soundtrack’s lead single, Golden, is dominating the real-world charts, too—holding onto the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks straight.
The soundtrack’s lead single, Golden, is dominating the real-world charts, too—holding onto the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks straight.

Move over, Squid Game. Step aside, Wednesday. Netflix has a new reigning champion, and it’s a squad of demon-fighting K-pop idols. Yes, KPop Demon Hunters has officially become the most-viewed content in Netflix history.

According to fresh stats from Netflix’s own Tudum site (Sept. 3), the film racked up 266 million views and 443.4 million hours watched. It’s now sitting pretty at No. 1, dethroning Squid Game Season 1 (265.2 million views) and Wednesday Season 1 (252.1 million views). And the wild part: Just two weeks ago, Demon Hunters was in third place.

Netflix tracks these numbers across the first 91 days of release, and since KPop Demon Hunters only dropped on June 20, it’s still got about two weeks left to add more chaos to the leaderboard. Experts say don’t expect it to budge from the throne anytime soon.

So, what’s the fuss about? The film follows HUNTR/X, a fictional K-pop girl group who don’t just rock on stage—they literally slay evil spirits with the power of music.

And the hype doesn’t stop at Netflix. The soundtrack’s lead single, Golden, is dominating the real-world charts, too—holding onto the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks straight. That puts the track in legendary company, right next to BTS’s Dynamite (3 weeks) and Butter (10 weeks).

In short: demons banished, charts conquered, records shattered.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The fan-art found a deep love and appreciation on Instagram and was widely shared.

KPop Demons meet Labubus: Crossover sparks frenzy

2m read
TikTok users enjoy fashion, and even find workouts matching the songs.

KPop Demon Hunters: A gym culture revolution

2m read
Maggie Kang, Ji-Young Yoo, Arden Cho, May Hong and Chris Appelhans at the Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters special screening.

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters: Who is behind the magic?

5m read
KPop Demon Hunters's soundtrack has been making history ever since its release.

Netflix scores box office win with Kpop Demon Hunters

2m read