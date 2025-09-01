Song Joong Ki tied the knot with British actress Katy Louise Saunders last year, and the couple shares a son and daughter. His upcoming JTBC drama My Youth, starring alongside Chun Woo Hee, premieres on September 5. The show promises to be an emotional romance drama that follows Sunwoo Hae (Song Joong Ki), a former child star who finds himself starting life’s journey later than most, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo-hee), a determined woman willing to shake up her first love’s world to achieve her own dreams.