The actor revealed the boundary in his marriage with Katy Saunders
Actor Song Joong-ki got candid about relationships and boundaries when it comes to opposite-sex friendships.
Appearing with co-star Chun Woo-hee on Yoo Yeon Seok’s YouTube series Weekend Yeonseokdrama – Yoo Bar Lee Talk Bar, the two actors joined a lighthearted discussion about dating and trust.
Chun Woo-hee sparked laughs when she said, “If my boyfriend’s female friend asked to meet him because she had worries, I wouldn’t understand why she would go to him. She could solve it herself—or these days, just ask ChatGPT.”
When the question turned to whether it was okay for a girlfriend to have drinks with a male friend, Yoo Yeon-seok replied, “If someone is going to cause trouble, they will regardless. If the plan is already made, I’d just say, ‘Have a good time,’ but I’d expect her to stay in touch.”
Song Joong-ki agreed, saying, “I don’t really care that much either,” though he drew the line at late-night meetups. When Chun Woo Hee asked, “What if she met him alone at 10 PM?” both Joon-gki and Yeon-seok shot back in unison: “There’s no reason to meet at that time. That’s when you should be sleeping—or watching our drama My Youth,” sending everyone into laughter.
Song Joong Ki tied the knot with British actress Katy Louise Saunders last year, and the couple shares a son and daughter. His upcoming JTBC drama My Youth, starring alongside Chun Woo Hee, premieres on September 5. The show promises to be an emotional romance drama that follows Sunwoo Hae (Song Joong Ki), a former child star who finds himself starting life’s journey later than most, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo-hee), a determined woman willing to shake up her first love’s world to achieve her own dreams.
Previously, Joong-ki was married to Song Hye-kyo. The couple fell in love after their show Descendants of the Sun and married, later divorced in 2019.
