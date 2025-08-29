5 K-Drama dream pairings that fans deserve in 2025: Lee Jun-ho, Shin Min-a to Kim Seon-ho and Seo Yea-ji

Here are some couples that fans would really love to watch on screen
You just know that some K-Drama on-screen couples would be so good (if they got a deserving show that is), that fans might probably never recover. And once you go through Reddit and Twitter, you see exactly what they need: Perhaps Lee Min-ho’s charm with Seo Yea-ji’s character from It’s Okay Not to Be Okay. Or how about…wait for it…a Song Joong-ki and the ever-reliable Son Ye-jin?
Well, you never know. So, after scouring through fandom discussions, we zeroed down on couples that fans, would really, really love to see on-screen.
Song Joong-ki has carved a niche for playing the anti-hero in the past decade. Son Ye-Jin has done everything: Melodrama, to thrillers, and romantic comedy. As fans noted, there would be something very watchable about these two. But given Joong-ki’s fondness for thrillers, we just might get a twisted noir thriller of sorts.
But, we’re ready.
We wouldn’t mind a fluffy K-Drama like King The Land for the two of them. But er…maybe a little more substance, because their body of work really demands it. Jun-ho has starred in fun shows like Wok of Love as well as the painful Rain or Shine, and Shin Min-ah has always kept it fresh, cute and maybe a little extra at times. (Cough: Oh My Venus will never be forgotten).
This, will be a rather deadly and combustive pairing. As one fan once noted, they best belong in a healing romcom of sorts. Everyone’s just ready to see Kim Seon-ho as the dimpled hero become friends with Seo Ye-ji, who has shown her mettle for intense and dark shows. And somehow, they would look so good together too. Unusual, but we’re still seated.
*Gulp*
Ji Chang-wook broke hearts with that epic teary love confession in Lovestruck in the City. No, really, fans still share clips often, and just recalling how searing it was. And that’s just one show: Chang-wook has had the ability to twist the knife in most of his emotional scenes. So…imagine what that would be like with Song Hye-kyo, who can make you wither inside with just a raised eyebrow.
Well, one can hope, can’t they? These two have been dating for over 10 years, but unfortunately, they won’t ever come together for a show. They even starred in the omnibus Our Blues, but had no scenes with each other.
