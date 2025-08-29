5 K-Drama dream pairings that fans deserve in 2025: Lee Jun-ho, Shin Min-a to Kim Seon-ho and Seo Yea-ji

You just know that some K-Drama on-screen couples would be so good (if they got a deserving show that is), that fans might probably never recover. And once you go through Reddit and Twitter, you see exactly what they need: Perhaps Lee Min-ho’s charm with Seo Yea-ji’s character from It’s Okay Not to Be Okay. Or how about…wait for it…a Song Joong-ki and the ever-reliable Son Ye-jin?