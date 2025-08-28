Son Ye-jin stuns in chic all-black vibes at Venice International Film Festival, proving simple always wins

The actor was there for the screening of her film with Lee Byung-hun
Son Ye-jin touched down in Venice with a gentle touch of understated glam. For her first appearance at the Venice International Film Festival, the actress kept it chic in a sleeveless black top and a flowing long skirt—an all-black ensemble that proved once again she doesn’t need sequins or theatrics to own the room.
But while her fashion game was serving, her socials were not. The star casually dropped into her captions that her secondary account had mysteriously vanished. No meltdown, no drama—just a breezy, “I don’t know why either~” as if losing an entire account is the digital equivalent of misplacing a lipstick.
Naturally, fans flooded her comments with love, crowning her the “beauty of Venice” and reminding her (and us) that no glitch can dim her shine. With a historic film debut on the way and looks that speak louder than words, Ye-Jin is proving she knows how to handle both red carpets and random mishaps—in style.
She also in Venice for business. She’s part of director Park Chan-wook’s much-buzzed-about film No Other Choice, alongside Lee Byung Hun and Park Hee Soon, which scored a coveted spot in the competition lineup at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. This is the first Korean film in 13 years to compete in the festival’s top category since Pietà in 2012, making her presence in Venice as historic as it is glamorous.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox