Tragic loss: Filmmaker's son dies in lift accident, Pawan Kalyan mourns

Tragedy strikes Nadagouda family, film fraternity in shock

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Four-and-a-half-year-old Sonarsh K Nadagouda, son of filmmaker and assistant director Kirtan Nadagouda, died after being trapped inside a lift in a tragic accident, sending shockwaves through the film fraternity. The family has not yet released an official statement on the incident.

Telugu superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan confirmed the child’s death and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kalyan said he was heartbroken by the tragedy that struck the family of Nadagouda, who has worked across the Telugu and Kannada film industries. He described the incident as deeply saddening and offered prayers for strength and courage to Kirtan and his wife, Samrudhi, to help them cope with their loss.

Nadagouda is known for his work as an assistant director on major projects including KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Just last month, Kirtan’s directorial debut was announced with a grand pooja ceremony. The upcoming horror film is set to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers along with Prashanth Neel.

The tragic death of young Sonarsh has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences from members of the film industry and fans alike, highlighting the profound impact of the loss.

