German footballer Sebastian Hertner dies after 70-meter fall from Montenegro ski lift

Wife witnessed fatal fall, left trapped with broken leg

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Sebastian Hertner has tragically passed away
Instagram - sebastianhertner

A tragic ski lift malfunction in Montenegro has claimed the life of former German footballer Sebastian Hertner, leaving the football community in shock and his wife severely injured after she witnessed the horrifying accident unfold.

The 34-year-old defender plummeted approximately 70 meters to his death at the Savin Kuk ski resort near Žabljak when the chairlift he and his wife were riding suddenly detached from its cable and collided with the seat behind them.

In scenes witnesses described as nightmarish, Hertner's 30-year-old wife watched helplessly as her husband fell. She remained trapped in the dangling chairlift with a broken leg for hours before rescue teams could safely bring her down. She was later hospitalized for treatment.

The malfunction left at least three other tourists stranded high above the ground, hanging in their chairs for several hours while emergency crews worked to rescue them. Montenegrin authorities have shut down the chairlift pending a full investigation into what caused the catastrophic failure.

From Germany youth International to lower league captain

Hertner carved out a solid career in German football's lower divisions. The defender played for respected second-tier clubs including TSV 1860 Munich, Erzgebirge Aue, and SV Darmstadt 98 before becoming captain of ETSV Hamburg in the Oberliga, Germany's fifth tier.

During his youth career, he represented Germany at under-18 and under-19 international levels, playing alongside future 2014 World Cup winner Christoph Kramer. He spent seven years developing at VfB Stuttgart's academy and made 65 appearances for their reserve team in the third division.

Football world mourns loss

ETSV Hamburg posted an emotional tribute on Instagram: "It is with great sadness that we announce today that our captain Sebastian Hertner has died in a tragic accident while on holiday. We are stunned and incredibly sad. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."

VfB Stuttgart, where Hertner spent nearly a decade as a youth player, also shared their condolences, remembering him as a dedicated player who wore their jersey with pride.

The tragedy has left a wife without her husband, a family grieving their son, and a close-knit football community mourning one of their own.

Shamseer Mohammed
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
