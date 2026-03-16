Arabian Gulf’s resilience in time of regional tension

The simple fact is that global operations come with geopolitical risks. You can regret that or, as a responsible business, you can prepare for it. In concrete terms, this means constantly adapting contingency plans to geopolitical reality so that you can react prudently, strategically and with sufficient foresight if the worst-case scenario happens. The flip side of that is that if you keep an eye on the world around you, you will quickly discover when things are changing for the better.