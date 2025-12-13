GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
South Indian

Rising Malayalam actor Akhil Vishwanath dies by suicide

Actor of award-winning film Chola found dead at home, leaving community in shock

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Akhil Vishwanath
Akhil Vishwanath
X

The Malayalam film industry and his hometown are in shock after young actor Akhil Vishwanath, known for his role in the award-winning film Chola, died by suicide on Thursday morning, Kerala Kaumudi reported. He was found in his bedroom at home, leaving family, friends, and neighbours grief-stricken.

Akhil, widely regarded as a promising talent, had appeared in Chola, directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, which won the 2019 Kerala State Film Award. The film was later selected for the Venice Film Festival, where he attended alongside the director and co-stars Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan.

His talent had been recognised early; while studying at high school, he and his brother won the State Award for Best Child Actor for a telefilm.

The actor had been facing personal challenges in recent months. Three months ago, his father, an autorickshaw driver, suffered serious injuries in a road accident, leaving him bedridden. Akhil had to quit his job as a mobile shop technician in Kodaly to care for his father. His mother, Geetha, works as a collection agent, while his brother does daily-wage jobs.

Hundreds of friends, neighbours, and well-wishers attended the funeral, paying tribute to a young life and talent lost too soon.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
keralaindiaMalayalam cinema

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Malayalam dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi speaks to Gulf News

Kerala's Bhagyalakshmi slams Dileep’s verdict reaction

5m read
Malayalam actor Dileep leaves the Ernakulam district court following his acquittal in the 2017 sexual assault case involving a south Indian actress, in Kochi, Kerala,

Dileep acquitted, shocking judicial leaks explained

5m read
Kerala: Actor Dileep at the court ahead of the verdict.

Dileep acquitted in Kerala actress assault case

2m read
He said that the woman involved ended the affair once her son grew older, fearing the “potential shame” it could bring if made public

Kerala actor confesses 18-year extra-marital affair

2m read