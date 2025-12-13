Rising Malayalam actor Akhil Vishwanath dies by suicide

His talent had been recognised early; while studying at high school, he and his brother won the State Award for Best Child Actor for a telefilm.

Akhil, widely regarded as a promising talent, had appeared in Chola, directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, which won the 2019 Kerala State Film Award. The film was later selected for the Venice Film Festival, where he attended alongside the director and co-stars Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan.

The Malayalam film industry and his hometown are in shock after young actor Akhil Vishwanath, known for his role in the award-winning film Chola, died by suicide on Thursday morning, Kerala Kaumudi reported. He was found in his bedroom at home, leaving family, friends, and neighbours grief-stricken.

The actor had been facing personal challenges in recent months. Three months ago, his father, an autorickshaw driver, suffered serious injuries in a road accident, leaving him bedridden. Akhil had to quit his job as a mobile shop technician in Kodaly to care for his father. His mother, Geetha, works as a collection agent, while his brother does daily-wage jobs.

