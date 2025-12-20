Malayalam cinema mourns Sreenivasan: Mohanlal, Mammootty pay last respects; Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth pen tributes

Emotional scenes as celebrities pay respects while sons Vineeth, Dhyan mourn with family
Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday at Trippunithura Taluk Hospital. He was 69 and had been receiving treatment for age-related illnesses. Kerala’s leadership described his death as an “irreparable loss” to both Malayalam cinema and society.
Sreenivasan is survived by his wife, Vimala, and sons Vineeth Sreenivasan, an actor, director, and singer, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, a popular actor.
Sreenivasan, unwell in recent years, passed away during routine dialysis on Saturday morning. Though rushed to Trippunithura Taluk Hospital, he was declared brought dead. His mortal remains were taken to his residence in Udhayamperoor before being moved to Ernakulam Town Hall for public viewing.
The public homage at Town Hall will continue until 3 pm (local time), giving fans and admirers a chance to pay their respects. As per film industry sources, the schedule has been confirmed to the media, with Kerala authorities announcing that police honours will be accorded during Sreenivasan’s funeral.
Emotional scenes unfolded at the Tripunithura Taluk Hospital and later at Ernakulam Town Hall as people from all walks of life gathered to mourn one of Malayalam cinema’s most influential voices. The sombre atmosphere reflected the deep connection Sreenivasan shared with generations of viewers.
His sons, Vineeth and Dhyan Sreenivasan, were seen grieving alongside family and close friends. Vineeth reached the Tripunithura General Hospital early, before his father’s body was taken home, while Dhyan, who arrived from out of town, broke down on seeing his father, moments that visibly moved those present.
Leading actors including Mohanlal and Mammootty, along with Mammootty’s wife Sulfath, and several other celebrities from across South Indian film industries, arrived at the residence to pay their last respects. Their presence underlined the immense admiration and respect Sreenivasan commanded across cinema, culture, and public life.
According to media reports, Sreenivasan’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday morning, December 21, at 10 am (local time) at his residence in Kandanad.
Before the ceremony, his body will be at Ernakulam Town Hall from 1pm to 3 pm for public viewing. Fans from across Kerala are expected to attend.
The news of Sreenivasan’s passing triggered an outpouring of grief from the film fraternity and beyond.
Kamal Haasan hailed him as “a remarkable mind” who entertained, enlightened, and provoked thought.
Rajinikanth called him “an excellent actor and a very good human being,” recalling their days as classmates at film school.
Mammootty visited Sreenivasan’s residence in Kandanad to pay his final respects, remembering their close bond and saying, “I never thought he would leave so soon.”
Mohanlal lauded Sreenivasan as a versatile artist who entertained, enlightened, and provoked thought, always blending truth and responsibility in his work.
Prithviraj tweeted: “Adieu to one of the greatest ever writer/director/actor! Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts! Rest in peace, legend!”
K.S. Chithra shared gratitude for having sung in his films and offered prayers for the family.
Manju Warrier remembered him as a timeless presence whose legacy will survive “not just in one but many ways.”
Actor Mukesh, a close collaborator, said: “Even the criticism in his films was laced with humour. The moments spent with Sreenivasan are golden moments.”
Over a career spanning nearly five decades, Sreenivasan acted in more than 225 films. Known for his versatility, he excelled as both a comedian and lead actor, often portraying the “flawed everyman” with authenticity.
Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam, Kannur district, he emerged as a defining voice in Malayalam cinema, blending sharp social satire with accessible storytelling. His notable screenplays include Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, Pattanapravesham, Sandesam, Udayananu Tharam, Katha Parayumpol, and Njan Prakashan.
Sreenivasan frequently collaborated with directors Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikad, and Kamal, shaping the golden era of Malayalam comedy and socially conscious drama. He directed and scripted Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, winning the National Film Award and six Kerala State Film Awards.
Formally trained at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu, he made his acting debut in Manimuzhakkam (1976) and his first lead role in Sanghaganam (1979). Beyond acting and writing, he co-produced films including Katha Parayumpol and Thattathin Marayathu under Lumiere Film Company with Mukesh.
Sreenivasan’s contributions to Malayalam cinema—through acting, writing, and filmmaking—have left an indelible mark. His unique ability to entertain, provoke thought, and reflect society ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire filmmakers and audiences for generations.
With inputs from ANI, IANS
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox