He was not a conventional leading man. He was dark, diminutive, unpolished. And yet, the moment he appeared on screen, something shifted. Just by being there, he made scenes funnier, richer, more human. He didn’t chase laughs. He allowed them to happen.

What Srinivasan did, again and again, was give dignity to men who weren’t heroes. Men who were scared. Men who were jealous. Men who were trying, failing, recalibrating. He never mocked them. He understood them.

Then there was his legendary pairing with Mohanlal. Together, they were effortless. Between them, comedy flowed naturally, as if written into their rhythm. In Akkare Akkare Akkare, Srinivasan, playing a detective alongside Mohanlal, turned incompetence into an art form. The humour was clever, absurd, almost Wodehouse-like in structure — but unmistakably Malayali in soul.

Or the deeply insecure husband in Vadakkunokkiyantram, consumed by jealousy over his beautiful wife. In lesser hands, the role could have turned cartoonish. Srinivasan instead made it uncomfortable, even painful — because the insecurity felt real. You laughed, but you also recognised the man. That balance takes enormous skill.

Think of the roles where fear drives the man. The cop who believes he has cancer and decides, overnight, to become brave and valiant — only for us to realise that it’s all a misunderstanding, a mix-up of blood samples. The comedy doesn’t come from heroics. It comes from the confusion playing out inside him: the fear, the resolve, the awkward courage. Srinivasan made that inner turmoil visible, and irresistibly funny.

What I admired most was that he never tried to be hyper-masculine. He never tried to “act like a hero.” His performances were funny because they were truthful. A raised eyebrow, a pause, a look of quiet panic — that was enough.

At a time when masculinity on screen was defined by swagger and certainty, Srinivasan offered something else entirely: hesitation, insecurity, self-awareness. And in doing so, he proved himself to be one of the finest actors Malayalam cinema has ever produced — not despite his ordinariness, but because of it.

