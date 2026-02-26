Gang tracked victim for weeks before ambushing accountant carrying company cash
The Sharjah Criminal Court has sentenced 11 men to three years in prison, fined each Dh100,000 and ordered their deportation after convicting them of robbing Dh600,000 from an employee transporting company funds in the Al Taawun area.
Court records show the robbery targeted an Arab accountant who was on his way to deposit cash at an exchange office when he was ambushed by members of an organised gang.
Police investigations revealed that the crime was carefully planned. Authorities launched an immediate probe after receiving the report and arrested several suspects within a short period. During questioning before the Public Prosecution, multiple defendants confessed to participating in the operation.
According to testimony presented in court, the main defendant monitored the victim for more than a month, closely studying his daily routine and tracking his movements between the workplace and the exchange office where company funds were regularly deposited.
The defendant admitted coordinating with accomplices to execute the plan, assigning roles that included surveillance, driving getaway vehicles and monitoring the surrounding area to avoid detection.
On the day of the incident, the victim was intercepted shortly after leaving the office carrying a bag containing the cash. Two suspects forced him into a vehicle, which was followed by another car, before driving him to an industrial area where the money was seized. The victim was later released unharmed.
Investigators were able to identify the suspects through surveillance camera footage and by tracing the vehicles used in the robbery, leading to their arrest.
In its ruling, the court sentenced 11 defendants to three years’ imprisonment, imposed fines of Dh100,000 each and ordered their deportation upon completion of their sentences.
The court also fined five additional defendants Dh200,000 each and ordered their deportation after convicting them of robbery by force, forming an organised criminal gang linked to money-laundering activities and conducting financial operations without a licence.
Two other defendants were acquitted after the court found insufficient evidence to prove the charges against them.