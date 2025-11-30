Three jailed and set for deportation in Dubai over Dh529,000 luxury theft case

The court found the three primary defendants guilty of stealing eight high-end watches
Dubai: The Dubai misdemeanors court has sentenced three Asian men to six months in jail and fined each of them Dh12,000 after convicting them of stealing high-value luxury items and foreign currency from a residential apartment in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).
The court also ordered them to repay the equivalent of €8,000 and $11,000 in dirhams, and to be deported after serving their sentences.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, two additional defendants were fined Dh30,000 each after the court found they had purchased six luxury watches, Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguetm from one of the main offenders for a total of Dh529,000 under circumstances that raised strong suspicion about the legitimacy of the items’ source. All five defendants were held jointly liable for the Dh529,000 amount.
Following investigation, the court found the three primary defendants guilty of stealing eight high-end watches, three Cartier bracelets, two gold necklaces, a women’s luxury watch, Dh120,000 in cash, €8,000, and $11,000. The theft occurred in May 2024.
The case began when a Gulf national reported that his JBR apartment had been burglarized. He told police the defendants had previously visited the residence.
After discovering the theft, he reviewed CCTV footage and identified the suspects. When he confronted one of them, the defendant initially denied involvement but confessed after being shown video evidence showing him entering the apartment using the access code.
The court convicted the group on charges of theft, possession of stolen property, and dealing in items of suspicious origin.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox