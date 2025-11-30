Three jailed and set for deportation in Dubai over Dh529,000 luxury theft case

According to Al Khaleej newspaper, two additional defendants were fined Dh30,000 each after the court found they had purchased six luxury watches, Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguetm from one of the main offenders for a total of Dh529,000 under circumstances that raised strong suspicion about the legitimacy of the items’ source. All five defendants were held jointly liable for the Dh529,000 amount.