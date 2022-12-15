Dubai Two expatriate men have been sentenced to three months in prison and slapped with a fine of $200,000 for impersonating as gold traders and defrauding an Arab man with a fake gold deal.
The Dubai Court of Misdemeanours issued its ruling after it found the two African men guilty of impersonating as gold dealers and seizing $200,000 (Dh734,620) from the Arab man in the bogus deal of 33kg gold, worth $1,320,000 (Dh4,848,492). He paid $200,000 as a down payment before discovering the fraud.
The court convicted and sentenced them to three months in prison and asked them to pay a fine of $200,000, in dirhams. They will be deported after serving their sentence. The ruling was upheld by Court of Appeal.