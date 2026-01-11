Court held that the sworn oaths were legally binding and sufficient to resolve the dispute
A court in Al Ain has dismissed a civil case filed by a man seeking to prove ownership of a vehicle registration number valued at Dh100,000, after the two defendants swore a decisive oath denying his claim.
In its ruling, the Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial and Administrative Cases said the plaintiff had failed to establish his ownership of the vehicle plate, noting that the defendants’ sworn statements were sufficient under the law to resolve the dispute in their favour.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the claimant filed the lawsuit against two individuals, asking the court to confirm his ownership of the registration number and order its return.
He argued that he had handed the plate to the first defendant in trust, but that when he later requested its return, he was told it had been registered in the name of the second defendant.
The plaintiff maintained that this arrangement breached the understanding under which the plate had been entrusted, prompting him to seek judicial intervention.
During the preparatory phase of the case, all parties appeared in person along with legal representatives. The defendants submitted a written response requesting the dismissal of the claim on the grounds that it was unsupported by evidence.
The plaintiff then requested that the court administer the decisive oath to the defendants, a legal mechanism that allows a dispute to be settled by sworn testimony when other evidence is lacking. The court approved the request and administered the oath in its prescribed legal form.
Both defendants swore the oath separately, denying the plaintiff’s claim to ownership of the vehicle plate.
In its judgment, the court held that the sworn oaths were legally binding and sufficient to resolve the dispute, and accordingly ruled in favour of the defendants, dismissing the case in its entirety.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox