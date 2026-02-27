The ruling effects dozens of plots in Wadi Al Safa 2 within the Falcon City of Wonders development, many of which had been included in enforcement proceedings linked to a major arbitration dispute between project companies. Authorities had moved to auction several plots under real estate execution measures after earlier court rulings allowed creditors to pursue project assets.

Dubai: A Dubai judicial committee has ruled in favour of dozens of property purchasers in a long-running Falcon City of Wonders dispute, cancelling attachment and enforcement procedures imposed on multiple residential plots and confirming the buyers’ ownership after finding the properties were acquired in good faith before any court seizures were registered.

The buyers subsequently filed multiple cases challenging the seizures, arguing that ownership had legally transferred prior to the attachments and that enforcement measures could not extend to properties owned by third-party purchasers who had lawfully acquired and registered their land.

Because the purchasers were not parties to earlier lawsuits that invalidated certain inter-company land transfers, the committee ruled that those judgments could not be enforced against buyers who had already acquired and registered ownership prior to the seizure.

In its reasoning, the judicial committee stressed established principles under UAE law, noting that attachment measures are valid only when imposed on assets owned by the debtor at the time of seizure. The committee also reaffirmed that civil judgments are binding solely on parties involved in the original litigation.

The court ruled that the transfers stripped the debtor of assets needed to satisfy creditors and therefore were legally ineffective against Dubai Land. The plots were ordered returned to the debtor’s asset pool, allowing authorities to proceed with auction sales.

The Dubai Court of First Instance issued the ruling on October 26, 2021, finding that Falcon City of Wonders transferred hundreds of plots by way of gift after a debt had already arisen in favour of Dubai Land.

A Dubai court has ruled that the transfer of 424 land plots within the Falcon City of Wonders project cannot be enforced against Dubai Land, allowing the properties to be pursued in enforcement proceedings linked to a massive arbitration verdict which valued at more than Dh1.8 billion including interest.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.