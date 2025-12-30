GOLD/FOREX
New Year 2026 celebrations: Dubai reserves public beaches for families

Exclusive family access to Dubai beaches for New Year

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced that four public beaches will be reserved exclusively for families during the New Year 2026 holiday. The family-only policy will be in effect from December 31, 2025, to January 1, 2026, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for residents and visitors celebrating the festive season.

The designated beaches include Jumeirah Beach 2, Jumeirah Beach 3, Umm Suqeim Beach 1, and Umm Suqeim Beach. Families planning to visit are encouraged to arrive early and adhere to the guidelines set by authorities to make the most of their holiday outing.

This initiative is part of Dubai’s ongoing efforts to provide family-friendly recreational spaces and enhance public safety during major events. Residents and tourists alike can look forward to a relaxed and festive beach experience during the New Year celebrations.

