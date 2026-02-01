Sheikh Hamdan approves Dh500m plan to redevelop Dubai's Umm Suqeim Beach

Dubai’s 3.1 km Umm Suqeim Beach to offer inclusive leisure, wellness, and recreation
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, has approved a Dh500 million development plan for the Umm Suqeim Beach master plan, a major public-realm project designed to enhance Dubai’s coastal infrastructure and quality of life.
The project, led by Dubai Municipality, will turn the beach into a globally appealing leisure hub while preserving a distinctive Emirati character. It is one of the emirate’s flagship initiatives to upgrade public beaches and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global tourism destination.
Announcing the approval, Sheikh Hamdan said the redevelopment reflects Dubai’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and world-class urban planning.
“Enhancing our beaches with cutting-edge design and technology is part of our wider vision to improve quality of life for residents and visitors,” he said, adding that public spaces and waterfronts play a key role in making Dubai one of the best cities in the world to live, work and visit.
The comprehensive development will stretch across 3.1 kilometres, covering around 445,000 square metres. The plan includes a 30 per cent increase in beach area and usable public spaces.
To encourage evening activities and night swimming, smart lighting will illuminate 130,000 square metres of the beachfront. Once complete, the beach is expected to welcome up to 6 million visitors each year.
Parking capacity will increase by 200 per cent to around 2,400 spaces, alongside upgraded roads, new access points from Jumeirah Street and redesigned traffic flows to reduce impact on nearby residential areas.
Dubai Municipality said the master plan is based on extensive social, environmental and traffic studies, as well as community engagement. The aim is to balance tourism development with environmental protection and respect for neighbouring communities.
The project aligns with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which prioritises sustainable waterfront development and efficient use of coastal land.
The redeveloped beach will feature six main gateways inspired by local architectural identity, 10 mobility hubs and 11 taxi pick-up and drop-off points. Dedicated facilities for bicycles and electric scooters are also planned.
A standout feature will be a 38-metre observation tower inspired by Dubai’s maritime heritage, designed to serve as a new visual landmark along the coast.
Sustainability is a core focus of the project. Engineering solutions will be introduced to address rising sea levels, including a two-kilometre retaining wall and raised beach levels. An AI-powered smart facilities management system will also be deployed to improve operational efficiency.
Dubai Municipality said the Umm Suqeim Beach project will encourage greater private sector participation, strengthening public-private partnerships and supporting the emirate’s tourism economy.
“The goal is to create an inclusive, safe and accessible beach destination that brings together leisure, sports and culture for all segments of society,” said Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality.
Once completed, Umm Suqeim Beach is expected to stand out as one of Dubai’s most recognisable and community-focused waterfront destinations.
Umm Suqeim Beach redevelopment: Key points
Dh500 million master plan approved to redevelop Umm Suqeim Beach
3.1km beachfront project covering around 445,000 sqm
30% increase in beach area and usable public spaces
Part of Dubai Municipality’s drive to upgrade public beaches and boost tourism
Aligned with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan
Designed as an all-day destination for leisure, sports and cultural activities
Smart lighting across 130,000 sqm, enabling night swimming and evening use
Expected to host up to 6 million visitors annually
Parking capacity to increase 200% to around 2,400 spaces, with improved road access
Features include Emirati-inspired gateways, mobility hubs, a 38-metre observation tower, and a strong focus on sustainability and AI-led management
