Their reaction when they spot camera and probably person behind it will make you smile
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has once again captured hearts on social media, this time with an unexpectedly charming video of llamas roaming freely in Dubai.
In an Instagram story on Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan posted the delightful footage showing a family of three llamas taking a leisurely stroll through a lush green pasture dotted with trees and a road in between. In the distance, the Burj Khalifa’s majestic image is seen against a picture-perfect sky streaked with white clouds.
The video shared late in the afternoon, opens with the camera panning from behind a tree as the animals walk into the frame. Two adult white llamas lead the way, accompanied by an adorable brown baby llama sporting distinctive white markings on its long neck, face and lower legs.
What makes the footage particularly endearing is the llamas' reaction to being filmed. One of the adult llamas glances at the camera before coolly walking away. The other two, however, pause mid-stride and turn to look directly at the lens with obvious curiosity, standing perfectly still as if posing for a portrait.
Adding to the video's laid-back charm, Sheikh Hamdan chose Bruno Mars' "The Lazy Song" as the soundtrack. The lyrics playing over the footage couldn't be more fitting: "Don't feel like picking up my phone, so leave a message at the tone, 'cause today, I swear, I'm not doing anything."
While camels are synonymous with the Arabian landscape, llamas are a much rarer sight in the UAE. These South American camelids, native to the Andean regions of Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina, are typically found at high altitudes in their homeland.
Llamas are domesticated animals primarily kept for their wool, meat and as pack animals. They are intelligent, social creatures known for their gentle temperament.
In the UAE, llamas are occasionally kept on private farms, in petting zoos or as exotic pets by animal enthusiasts. Their presence in Dubai's green spaces remains uncommon, making the video all the more special.
