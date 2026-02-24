GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan captures Dubai's iconic skyline in fog: Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab

NCM confirmed that foggy conditions will remain in effect until 10am Tuesday

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Burj Khalifa and the distinctive silhouette of the Burj Al Arab rising above a thick layer of white mist.
Burj Khalifa and the distinctive silhouette of the Burj Al Arab rising above a thick layer of white mist.
Instagram / faz3

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, shared a striking image of the emirate’s skyline on Tuesday morning as a dense blanket of fog descended across the UAE.

The photograph, posted to his official Instagram account, @faz3, captures the spires of the Burj Khalifa and the distinctive silhouette of the Burj Al Arab rising above a thick layer of white mist. The Crown Prince is well-known for documenting the city’s landmarks during seasonal weather shifts.

NCM issues visibility alert

Meanwhile, on the ground, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a formal advisory as visibility dropped sharply across coastal and internal regions. Forecasters confirmed that foggy conditions will remain in effect until 10am Tuesday, significantly impacting the morning commute.

The weather warning highlighted that horizontal visibility may drop sharply over various areas, particularly those close to the coastline. The NCM monitored the situation throughout the morning as the fog bank moved across Dubai and Sharjah.

Travel disruption and road safety

Traffic authorities in both emirates urged drivers to exercise extreme caution, noting that conditions were at their thickest during the peak travel window. To mitigate the risk of accidents on major arterial roads, NCM urged those behind the wheel to exercise caution and strictly adhere to road safety protocols.

The disruption follows a pattern of seasonal fog that typically affects the Emirates during this time of year. The NCM expects visibility to continue improving throughout the day, though it remains in contact with local authorities to monitor internal areas where pockets of mist may linger.

