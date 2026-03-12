UAE affirms safety and unity of citizens and residents

Interior Ministry shares video highlighting national solidarity and vigilance
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reaffirmed the safety of all citizens, expatriate residents and visitors, underscoring the solidarity that unites the country under the guidance of its wise leadership.
The Ministry of Interior shared a video message emphasising that the UAE remains safe and secure, and that all those living on its soil are protected. The video highlights the continuous efforts of government institutions and security authorities working around the clock to safeguard the nation and ensure the well-being of society.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
It also reflects the strong sense of unity between the country’s leadership, citizens and residents, who stand together during challenging times.
Authorities stressed that maintaining security and stability remains a top priority, while encouraging the public to rely on official information and remain confident in the country’s robust security systems.