UAE
UAE

UAE affirms safety and unity of citizens and residents

Interior Ministry shares video highlighting national solidarity and vigilance

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reaffirmed the safety of all citizens, expatriate residents and visitors, underscoring the solidarity that unites the country under the guidance of its wise leadership.

The Ministry of Interior shared a video message emphasising that the UAE remains safe and secure, and that all those living on its soil are protected. The video highlights the continuous efforts of government institutions and security authorities working around the clock to safeguard the nation and ensure the well-being of society.

It also reflects the strong sense of unity between the country’s leadership, citizens and residents, who stand together during challenging times.

Authorities stressed that maintaining security and stability remains a top priority, while encouraging the public to rely on official information and remain confident in the country’s robust security systems.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
US-Israel-Iran war

